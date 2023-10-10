Motorola Razr+ (2023) The Motorola Razr+ is an impressive 5G flip phone with a massive 3.6-inch outside display that lets you do a lot of things without opening the phone. It opens up to a 6.9-inch p-OLED display, houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C2XF43BD

If you were on the fence about getting a flip phone, the Motorola Razr+ is going at a $100 discount on Prime Big Deal Days for $899. This stylish 5G flip phone has a 3.6-inch p-OLED outside display that opens up to a 6.9-inch p-OLED FHD+ display with a barely visible crease. It sports a leather cover and comes with an IP52 dust and water protection.

Why should you buy the Motorola Razr+?

The standout feature of the Motorola Razr+ is the 3.6-inch outside display that spans around the cameras and flash unit. Given this size, you can do pretty much everything without even opening the phone. This 1066x1056 pixel display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and is bright at around 1,100 nits. You can listen to music, check notifications, play games, type messages navigate to locations, and much more using just the outside display.

The water drop hinge mechanism ensures that the crease on the Motorola Razr+ isn’t prominently visible. The phone runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset that’s plenty powerful for most tasks. The 3,800 mAh battery supports 30W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. You will need to limit your camera expectations from the Razr+ though.

If you are still not convinced about the Motorola Razr+, the only other closest competition is the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 which is also selling at a similar price point. We have a handy comparison between the Motorola Razr+ and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5.