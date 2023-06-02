It's finally happened, and after a fair bit of doubt from many, including myself, Motorola has announced new Razr foldables in the U.S. The company skipped North America in its Razr phone release cycle after 2020, with last year's Razr (2022) being a China-only device and then eventually making its way to Europe.

Not only is 2023 different because we'll finally be getting an updated Razr stateside, but it's also pushing boundaries in the foldable market. Flip-style phones often have tiny nearly useless cover displays, and if the one on the Razr+ turns out to be as good as it looks, I'm here for it.

Don't make me open my phone to do basic tasks

I've used every Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phone since the second version, and I enjoy the book-style form factor since I get nearly a full-sized regular smartphone when the device is closed and a smallish tablet when opened. But in the U.S., the only option available (until recently) has been from Samsung. While the OEM has done a fantastic job of nailing the software and, for the most part, the hardware, its Z Fold line has begun to feel bloated compared to smaller options from brands like Oppo, Techno, Honor, and even the new Google Pixel Fold.

Even though my preferred style of foldable is beginning to slim down, they still take up a good amount of pocket real estate. So, when I upgraded my wife to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, I wasn't too surprised by how much I liked its small size when closed. But, that quickly became the only thing I liked about it. Anytime I'd need to do almost anything on it, I'd have to open the phone. I got to use the Oppo Find N2 Flip with its vertical-style front display, which sort of solved the problem, but even that was limited.

With the new Motorola Razr+ on the way with its "massive" cover display, I may finally have a flip-style foldable that I want to use.

With the new Motorola Razr+ on the way with its "massive" cover display, I may finally have a flip-style foldable that I want to use. I've never even touched a Razr, at least not since the early 2000s, but since having the opportunity to review a few Moto phones this year, I'm looking forward to it. Aside from the smaller form factor, I've also always enjoyed Motorola's My UX, especially on the excellent Edge+ (2023) I just reviewed.

See, having a foldable phone is about solving a problem or offering additional features that a standard smartphone can't. Book-style foldables offer a larger canvas when opened for productivity and entertainment. Flip-style options are great for saving space when carrying it around in your pocket or purse. But the latter's Achilles' heel has always been that cover display. But since Motorola is making nearly the entire front of the phone a useable, high refresh rate display when closed, the device will have much more functionality without having to be open.

While we still don’t know exactly how much can be done on the cover display, we do know that Motorola is allowing users to run almost any app they want on the cover display. On top of that, there’s also the ability to continue using an app on the cover display that was being used when the phone was open. I don’t know how well something like typing a reply to a message will work on the front display, as it’s only 3.6 inches, and the keyboard will likely cover up most of the contents, but as long as I can use voice-to-text, I’ll be good.

I like that I can view messages and that there are some basic apps like calendars, timers, and even Spotify on my Find N2 Flip’s vertical cover display, it is still very limiting. Sure, developers have come up with clever ways to unlock the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to do nearly anything you want, even play Call of Duty, but not everyone wants to do a workaround, and the display is still far too small.

Source: XDA Source: XDA

This is the same thing that has me cautiously optimistic about another device from Motorola, the RIZR (pronounced riser). After getting a brief hands-on with it during an event in Chicago in April, I quickly thought, “This is the small form smartphone for me.” While there are plenty of durability questions about the rollable phone, the fact that it has a fully-functioning 5-inch display when down and a more typical 6.5-inch when expanded makes it a perfect pocket-friendly phone.

Time will tell

Time will tell if the new Razr+ will end up being one of the best foldables on the market or a standard Razr with a more traditional cover display, but the fact that Motorola is taking the challenge of pushing the flip-style foldable to a new place is exciting. Honestly, I didn’t expect this from the long-time phone maker. I would have been far less surprised had it come from Samsung or, even more likely, a Chinese OEM like Xiaomi.

But I’m glad it is Motorola making this change. The company has struggled a bit in the past few years, despite there being plenty of great Motorola phones. However, for each good phone, there is a less-than-desirable option, and even the good ones tend to have at least one feature that holds it back. I’m afraid that’s going to happen to the new Edge+ due to a lack of availability.

Despite all the questions still surrounding how the new Razr+ will fare in the real world. I am excited to see how Motorola evolves its software to take advantage of the cover display and how other brands try to follow it up.