Motorola is back in the North American foldable market with the Razr+, and it looks like a clamshell foldable that can finally rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. With that in mind, Motorola's new Razr+ could be one of the best foldable smartphones in 2023 if it gets the basics right. A pain point of developing foldable smartphones that all manufacturers encounter is making them durable. Though traditional smartphones have become incredibly durable today, foldables are more challenging. That's because there are more moving parts, like the hinge that allows phones like the Motorola Razr+ to fold and unfold with ease.

In recent years, foldable smartphones have improved their dust and water resistance offerings. When Samsung first unveiled early iterations of its foldables, even taking those devices out in the rain was cause for concern. But although Samsung has spent years refining and developing foldable smartphones, Motorola hasn't had as much experience. So, does the Motorola Razr+ hold up in terms of durability in 2023?

Water resistance on the Motorola Razr+

Motorola says that the Razr+ has an IP52 durability rating, which is a standard that measures a device's water and dust resistance. The '2' in the Razr+'s IP52 rating means that Motorola's new foldable has some level of water resistance but is not certified for immersion underwater. Specifically, the IP52 rating means that the Motorola Razr+ is protected from water sprays less than 15 degrees from vertical. Put simply, the Razr+ is safe from splashes or raindrops, but it shouldn't be anywhere it can end up submerged in water.

Motorola also adds that besides the IP52 durability rating, the Razr+ also has a water-repellant design. In the footnotes of the Razr+ product page, Motorola explains the meaning behind this claim. "Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water, such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain," Motorola says. "Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof."

As Motorola says, the Razr+ does not have great water resistance. If you're planning on purchasing this phone, keep it away from water at all times. Any kind of immersion could cause damage to your phone, which could be costly to repair or result in data loss.

Dust resistance on the Motorola Razr+

The '5' in the Motorola Razr+'s IP52 rating does also mean that the foldable has some level of dust resistance. This is a plus because most foldable smartphones don't offer any kind of dust resistance certification. The Motorola Razr+ is protected against limited dust ingress but is not protected against total dust ingress. Dust can damage your phone's internal components, so it's nice to see dust resistance certification on the Motorola Razr+.

Motorola unveiled the Razr+ on June 1, 2023, alongside a cheaper Razr 40 foldable. The Razr+ will hit shelves in the United States starting June 23, but there is no official release date set for the Razr 40 at this time. European markets will get the new Razr+ and Razr 40 models before North America, though.