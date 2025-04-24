Summary Motorola unveils Razr, Razr+, and Razr Ultra with varying screen sizes and RAM.

The new phones emphasize AI features to help with daily tasks and efficiency.

Pre-orders for the devices start May 15th on Motorola's site for $699, $999, and $1,299.

If you're a big fan of clamshell phones, then boy, do I have some news for you. Motorola has just lifted the curtain on its brand new Razr range, and with it comes three devices, each equipped with the latest in AI processes to help you get stuff done faster. Best of all, if you want to grab one, pre-orders are not too far away.

Motorola reveals the Razr, Razr+, and Razr Ultra