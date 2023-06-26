Moto Razr+ (2023) The Moto Razr+ is a true return to form for Motorola, with a foldable flip design and rear screen that covers almost the entire half panel, including around the camera bumps. It's fun, functional, and comes in the jauntiest of colors, Viva Magenta. Pros Large cover screen that can open any app Powerful hardware Gorgeous design Cons Cameras are just okay Battery life could be better See at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy See at Motorola

If you wanted a modern take on the venerable flip phone, for the longest time, the only choice was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It’s a lifestyle device and a phone, folding down to take the least amount of space in your pocket or bag. Now other manufacturers are catching up, including Motorola, who created the first flip phones all those years ago. The Moto Razr+ is the latest flagship clamshell foldable from the company, and it’s a doozy. Both of these are among the best foldable phones on the market, but which one is best for you? We’ll break down what you need to know to decide between these foldable clamshells.

Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price, specs & availability

The Motorola Razr+ launched on June 23 after a preorder period and is available for $999 unlocked from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola. It’s also available from carriers, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi all carrying the foldable. There are some great deals on the Razr+, with AT&T with the best offer currently with $820 off the price of the device. All models come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There are three colors, black, blue, and magenta – but the magenta is limited to T-Mobile or directly from Motorola.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been out for a while now, as it was unveiled in August 2022. You can get it unlocked from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers, starting at $999 for 128GB of storage. Unlike the Razr+, the Z Flip 4 comes in different storage capacities, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options. There are four stock colors, Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, or Blue. You can also opt for Bespoke Edition colors and customize the front, back, and frame for a total of 75 different color combinations. You can also get one from most of the major carriers, and both carriers and retailers have a number of current deals on the Z Flip 4.



Moto Razr+ (2023) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Brand Motorola Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 6.9-inch, 2640 x 1080, Up to 165Hz LTPO pOLED (main); 3.6-inch pOLED (secondary cover display) Inner: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200nits peak;Outer: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB Storage 256GB built-in storage and UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 3800mAh 3700mAh Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) USB Type-C (USB 2.0) Operating System Android 13 One UI based on Android Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) 10MP, f/2.4 Rear cameras 12MP f/1.5, 1.4μm (main), 13MP f/2.2, 1.12μm, FOV 108° (ultrawide/macro) Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV Weight Infinite Black and Glacier Blue: 188.5g (6.64ounce) | Viva Magenta: 184.5g (6.50ounce) 187g Charging 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5W wireless charging Wired: 25W;Wireless: 15W;Reverse Wireless: 4.5W IP Rating IP52 IPX8

Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design and display

The Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both clamshell foldables, able to fold in half along the shortest dimension to become eminently pocketable. The Razr+ has a 6.9-inch internal FHD+ OLED screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate and is 7.1mm thick when unfolded. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal FHD+ OLED screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate and is 6.9mm thick when unfolded. That just gives the Razr+ an edge, with a faster refresh rate and a slightly larger screen.

Both devices have a visible crease where they fold in the middle, although it’s less noticeable on the Razr+ as Motorola opted for a water drop-shaped hinge instead of the sharper hinge on the Z Flip 4. Both hinges are sturdy enough to prop the phone open at various angles, with the hinge on the Z Flip 4 feeling more solid.

The similarities don’t end there. Both devices have a cover screen on the top half of the back side where the camera modules are also situated. On the Razr+, this cover screen is 3.6 inches (1066x1056), has up to 144Hz refresh rate, and has 1,100 nits peak brightness. The screen wraps around the dual camera system and can run any app that is installed on the phone. That makes it perfect for replying to messages or checking directions without unfolding the Razr+, a feature we’ve called for multiple times on other foldable clamshells.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the cover screen is 1.9 inches across, with a 260x512p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Samsung has limited its use to using the camera, selected widgets, seeing notifications, and toggling quick settings. Oh, and seeing the time with the always-on display once you set the option in the main settings. It’s limiting, and while you can fix it with third-party apps like CoverScreen OS, it feels like Samsung is intentionally reducing the functionality. Maybe now that Razr+ allows any app to be used, the next Galaxy Z Flip will follow suit.

Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Hardware, performance, and battery life

Both the Razr+ and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is just as snappy as the latest chips, even if it won’t outperform them in artificial benchmarks. They also have the same 8GB of RAM, so the performance in use should be almost the same. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can have more storage, though, as it has an option for 512GB as well as 128GB and 256GB. The Razr+ only comes with 256GB, although it costs $60 less than the comparable Z Flip 4.

The two clamshells also run Android 13, with the respective companies' software skin on top. On the Razr+, that’s My UX, which is close to stock Android out of the box, with deep customization options and gestures. The software is well-optimized for the foldable format, with apps like YouTube or Netflix pushing the video up to the top half if the hinge isn’t fully open. The outer cover can run any app but also has customized widgets for apps like Spotify that fit the smaller screen better. On the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s Samsung’s OneUI, which has also been optimized for the foldable form factor. Flex Mode tweaks things like the camera app when the hinge is at 90 degrees to put controls on the bottom and the viewfinder at the top.

The thing is, most apps aren’t going to be optimized for the foldable form factor. If the apps you use daily are on the short list, you’ll enjoy the optimization. If not, you’ll probably be folding the screen all the way up to use them.

And now we get onto battery life. The Razr+ has 30W TurboPower wired charging and 5W wireless charging. The battery won’t quite last 12 hours for heavy users, but is fine for anyone else. On the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you get 25W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging to recharge earbuds and other devices. The battery life is fine for daily use, with our reviewer never having less than 40% at the end of the day. One thing to note is that while Motorola includes a wired fast charge, Samsung does not, so you’ll have to purchase one separately if you don’t already have one.

Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Cameras

Neither of the two handsets here are going to win any awards for their camera quality, but they are perfectly serviceable for daily use. On the Razr+, the rear camera cluster has a 12MP f/1.5 main and a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and there is a 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera as a hole punch in the middle of the top edge. Not that you’ll be using the selfie camera much, as the cover screen doubles as a viewfinder for better selfie quality even with a lower resolution.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the back has a 12MP f/1.8 main sensor and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is 10MP f/2.4, and also as a hole punch in the top edge of the screen. The cover screen also does dual duty as a viewfinder for selfies with the main camera cluster. Both devices make compromises on the cameras for the unique form factor and will not outshine any slate phone at this price point.

Camera samples from the Motorola Razr+

Camera samples from the Galaxy Z Flip 4

As you can see, color accuracy is pretty good on both devices. Daytime images are of satisfactory performance, with accurate white balance and a decent level of detail. Again, these are lower megapixel sensors than those on flagship slate smartphones, and neither foldable has a telephoto lens to increase zoom quality.

I think that puts these two devices very much in a tie for photo performance. Both are perfect for group selfies where the cover screen and ability to fold the device could get you better vantage angles to get everyone in the frame. They're also adequate for video recording and support 4K/30FPS on the Razr+ and 4K/60FPS on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Recording is helped by the phones being able to serve as their own tripod when partially folded out, removing any chance of camera shake. Otherwise, handheld recording is most stable during the day, as it suffers in low-light situations.

Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which clamshell will you flip for?

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is not just one of the best foldables; it’s also one of the best phones right now. The early teething issues with clamshell foldables have been worked out, and this device is gorgeous and functional. The internals use a flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which will eke out a full day of use for all but the heaviest phone users. The cover screen is fully functional in all the ways we wanted it to function, so the Razr+ is just as usable folded for quick tasks. The only minor quibbles are the lack of other storage tiers, so 256GB is the only choice, and the cameras aren’t as good as some other flagships. I don’t think anyone really buys a clamshell foldable for the cameras, though, and they are satisfactory, especially during the day.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Editor's Choice The Moto Razr+ is a true return to form for Motorola, with a foldable flip design and rear screen that covers almost the entire half panel, including around the camera bumps. It's fun, functional, and comes in the jauntiest of colors, Viva Magenta. $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still worth checking out, especially if you want to customize a Bespoke Edition. Samsung has mostly ironed out all the wrinkles in the foldable form factor, and this device is a joy to use. The cover screen could use more functionality, but with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 release imminent this summer, the new iteration could fix our issues with the device.