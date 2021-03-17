Motorola adds a DeX-like desktop mode to the Edge+
Back in December, Motorola teased a DeX-like desktop mode for select devices updated to Android 11. With the Motorola Edge+ recently receiving the update on Verizon, the new mode is finally here.

Motorola is calling the feature “Ready For,” and will allow you to hook up the Edge+ to a display for a desktop-like experience.

“Get a complete desktop experience with your phone — even add a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse,” a landing page reads on Motorola’s website. “Compose and send emails faster. Edit photos and video easier. Enjoy a bigger view of everything you do.”

Motorola’s Ready For feature requires users to connect the Edge+ to a display over video-enabled USB-C or USB-C-to-HDMI. You can use a TV or monitor, so long as it has an HDMI port or USB-C video-in port. Once you’re connected, the UI will look a lot like a traditional desktop layout, including a taskbar with app icons.

  • Mobile Desktop: View multiple windows at once or take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents. Plus, connect a Bluetooth® keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience.
  • Video Chat: Enjoy higher quality video calls with the option to pick between the 108MP main lens or 16MP ultra-wide lens, which lets you capture more people in one frame.
  • Gaming: Play your favorite mobile games on the big screen with an advantage thanks to edge+ and Verizon 5G. Bonus, pair a Bluetooth® controller for an intuitive and hands on gaming.
  • TV: See all your favorite apps and entertainment at a glance in an easy-to-read dashboard. Now when you’re on the go, you don’t have to worry about missing your must-watch shows.

Image: Motorola

This isn’t Motorola’s first foray into offering desktop mode experiences. As we mentioned before, the company introduced a similar feature all the way back in 2011 with the Atrix 4G. The method back then was a little different, requiring users to dock the device in a laptop shell. But hardware and software have evolved a lot in the past 10 years, allowing features like Ready For (and Samsung DeX) to exist.

Along with the launch of the new feature, Motorola is offering a Ready For dock, which can hold your device in portrait or landscape orientation. The dock features a flexible hinge and integrated fan and will launch on April 19. Motorola will reveal a price closer to the accessory’s launch.

Ready For is a nice perk to have if you own the Motorola Edge+, which should be receiving the update to Android 11 starting today.

