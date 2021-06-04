Motorola may be reviving its old “Defy” brand this year

Motorola may revive its old “Defy” brand this year with a new mid-range phone. According to recent leaks, the upcoming Motorola Defy device will feature an HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC, and 4GB of RAM.

For the unaware, the original Motorola Defy debuted all the way back in 2010. It was among the first Android phones to offer dust and water resistance. Since water and dust resistance on a smartphone was hard to come by at the time, the Defy series gained immense popularity. But as more OEMs adopted the feature, the Defy series lost its relevance, and Motorola shifted its focus to other innovations. However, a recent report from 91mobiles claims that the company is bringing back the Defy brand later this year.

The report cites a Google Play Console listing of an upcoming Motorola device codenamed Athena. The listing suggests that the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4GB of RAM, an HD+ display (720 x 1600), and Android 10. Although the listing doesn’t mention the Defy moniker, noted leaker Ishan Agarwal has confirmed that it will launch as part of Motorola’s new Defy range. This further suggests that Motorola will launch more devices in the

We can independently corroborate this report and confirm that Motorola is indeed reviving the Defy range this year. According to our analysis, the first device in the new Defy lineup seems to be a rebranded Moto G9 Play. As such, it may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 48MP triple camera setup on the back, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. At the moment, we can’t confirm if it will feature a ruggedized design or dust/water resistance. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

Featured image: Motorola Defy