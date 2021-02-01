Motorola rolls out Android 11 to the Moto G Pro and Android 10 to the Motorola One Macro

Last month Motorola revealed a list of Moto phones that were scheduled to receive the Android 11 update. Although the company didn’t reveal an exact timeline for each smartphone, it appears the stable Android 11 update has started seeding to the Moto G Pro, aka Moto G Stylus (2020).

Several Moto G Pro owners in the UK are reporting (via PiunikaWeb) that they have received the Android 11 update on their device. The update weighs 1103.8 MB in size and also includes the January 2021 security patch. After installing the new update, Moto G Pro owners can look forward to all the new features introduced in Andriod 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for location and microphone, Smart Device controls, and much more. Head over to Settings > System > System update on your Moto G Pro to see if the Android 11 update is available for you.

Meanwhile, Motorola is treating Moto One Macro owners in India to a stable Android 10 update. According to a screenshot shared by @payalhrishabh on Twitter (via Gadgets360), the new update comes with a build number QMD30.47-19 and weighs in at 1.4GB. Along with bumping the Android version, the update also packs in November 2020 security patches.

Stable Android 10 update is available for motorola one macro in India sizing 1.46GB

As i was a soak tester so i received the update in new user interface of motorola system update. My device was already updated to Android 10 on 30 November 2020. pic.twitter.com/7ZwMgIGw8Y — Hrishabh Payal (@payalhrishabh) January 28, 2021

The soak test for Android 10 was going on since November, but it looks like the update is now stable enough for the public rollout. The rollout seems to be limited to India for now, but it should be hitting the Moto One Macro devices in other regions soon.

The Moto One Macro was launched in October 2019, with a 2MP macro sensor being the main highlight of the package. The phone was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Android 10 will probably the last platform update for the device.