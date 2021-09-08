Motorola’s second-gen over-the-air wireless charger can charge 4 devices simultaneously

Motorola has unveiled a new over-the-air wireless charging solution that builds upon the tech that it showcased at CES earlier this year. The new over-the-air wireless charger can charge more devices than the previous model, and it can do so at a much greater distance.

In a demo video shared on Weibo, Motorola showcases its second-gen over-the-air wireless charging solution, which has a significantly larger footprint than the previous model. The post accompanying the demo reveals that the company has packed 1600 antennas on the newer model, which would explain the size difference.

As you can see in the video attached above, Motorola’s new over-the-air wireless charger can simultaneously charge up to four devices. Unlike the previous model, which had a limited range of just 100cm, the newer model can charge devices up to 3m away. The new charger addresses another limitation found on the older model, as it can now charge devices even if there’s an obstruction. Lastly, the video reveals that the new charger can cover a wider area, and it can charge devices placed within a 100-degree cone in front of it.

Motorola’s second-gen over-the-air wireless charger is a big step up from the previous model, and it even trumps similar solutions from Xiaomi and OPPO. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge Technology and OPPO’s Wireless Air Charging tech can only charge one device at a time. And while Xiaomi’s solution can charge a device a couple of meters away, OPPO’s solution only works if the device is a few inches from its surface.

At the moment, Motorola has not shared a release timeline for the new wireless charging tech. But the company is working with GuRu Wireless to develop a “new generation of wirelessly powered devices.” We hope to see this new tech in a commercial device soon.