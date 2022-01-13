Exclusive: This is the Motorola Smart Stylus and Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case

Motorola’s Edge 30 Ultra has been leaked so many times that to be honest, you probably would be forgiven for assuming that it has already been released. We’re expecting it to launch sometime quite soon, and while pretty much all of its key specifications have been revealed, we also have received exclusive information from a trusted source regarding two additional peripherals that you can pick up for the device — the Motorola Smart Stylus, and the Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case. We’ve seen evidence of the products and this is our best recreation of what they look like.

Motorola Smart Stylus

The Motorola Smart Stylus is a stylus that connects via Bluetooth to the smartphone that it’s in use with, and it supports both air gestures and wireless charging. It can be used as an air mouse with an external display, and the button can be used for media controls as well. Finally, it can be used to write directly into text boxes. It appears to be a very different stylus to the one in the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), though we can’t confirm that for sure. Our source described this stylus as “next-gen”, alluding to the increased feature set. It would appear that this stylus is more akin to one that you may find available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

When the stylus is connected to the phone, a bubble is also shown that can show you the state of the stylus. It can show if it’s charging, and tapping it can also show you apps to launch that support it. However, the Motorola Smart Stylus has additional features when specifically paired with the Moto Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case can house the stylus when not in use on the back. There are software triggers for when the stylus is removed, including detecting when it’s been out of the case for a long time when not in use and alerting the user. You can make an app open when removing the stylus (and choose what app opens depending on if your phone is locked or unlocked) and also automatically enable Bluetooth. It then wirelessly charges when inside of the case, ready to be used again.

The case isn’t just a glorified stylus holder, and it interacts with the phone, too. The case has an open strip down the front middle over the display, where the always-on display can be shown. We also saw that when a phone call is received, it can be answered or declined without opening the phone’s case. It is unclear if there are any other use cases at this point in time for the case, or if independent developers can also make use of it.

“Folio Case” may not be the final marketing name for this case, and it may end up being called something else when it’s released for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Expected launch

It is unclear if these two add-ons will launch alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, though both the case and the stylus will most certainly launch with each other. It’s definitely the most advanced stylus that we have ever seen from Motorola, and the case is unique and different from any others that the company has launched before. We’re looking forward to the launch of both of these add-ons, and to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra as well!