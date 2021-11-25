Motorola has up to $600 off on its smartphones for Black Friday

Black Friday sale season is well and truly upon us, even though we’re still on Thanksgiving Thursday. Sales have begun, and we are seeing some incredible discounts on products all through. If you’re looking to pick up a smartphone for yourself, and you want to stick to the affordable and value purchases, Motorola has some great deals that you should check out.

Motorola Razr 5G for $800

Motorola Razr 5G The Motorola Razr 5G launched for $1400, but you can get it for $800 this Black Friday, which is a pretty decent $600 discount. View at Amazon

Starting off the Motorola deals is the Moto Razr 5G. I know, I know — it’s not a phone for everyone. But if you really want to scratch the itch of a Razr flip phone, it’s best you do it at a discount. The Motorola Razr 5G launched for $1400, but you could occasionally get it for as low as $800. It’s back down to those levels for Thanksgiving, so you can consider picking it up.

Motorola Edge 2021 for $600

Motorola Edge 2021 The Motorola Edge 2021 is a great choice for a premium mid-range, with the Snapdragon 778G and 108MP camera. View at Amazon

If you want something a bit more conventional from Motorola, the Motorola Edge 2021 is the glass slab smartphone you should look at. It’s a phone that will get slotted into the premium mid-range, with features like a very practical combination of the Snapdragon 778G SoC and 144Hz FHD+ display, and a 108MP camera setup to take care of your photography needs. The phone is listed at an MSRP of $700, but you can get it for $600 in this sale.

Motorola One 5G Ace 2021 for $300

Motorola One 5G Ace The Motorola One 5G Ace has a decent combination of specifications for users who prioritize 5G. It's a practical smartphone, and you get it at a decent price. View at Amazon

The Motorola One 5G Ace is a phone for people who are wanting to jump onto the 5G train without wanting to spend a fortune on the phone. You get a Snapdragon 750G SoC, an FHD+ display, a 48MP rear camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery that ensures you can actually keep using the phone through the day. The device has a listed MSRP of $400, but you could frequently find it for $330. For this sale season, you can pick one up for $300.

Moto G Stylus 2021 for $230

Moto G Stylus 2021 The Moto G Stylus is the phone for people who know they really need the stylus, but don't want to spend a fortune on a Galaxy Note. You can store the stylus within the phone when not in use, so there's less chances of losing it. View at Amazon

The highlight of the Moto G Stylus, is, of course, its Stylus. Much like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, you can store the stylus of the Moto G Stylus within the phone, minimizing the chances of you losing the touch pen when not in use. The phone also has the trusted Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, an FHD+ display, and a 48 MP rear camera setup. The phone is listed at an MSRP of $300, but you could get it for $250 on some days. For this sale season, you can get the Moto G Stylus for $230.

Moto G Power 2021 for $180

Moto G Power 2021 The Moto G Power is the phone for people who really want their phone to last and last and last for hours and days on battery. View at Amazon

The Moto G Power 2021 is a smartphone for people who want a phone that lasts for days on its battery. The phone has a massive 5000mAh battery, and it couples that with the power-efficient Snapdragon 662 SoC and an HD+ display. The end result is that Motorola claims a good 3 days of battery life, and based on these specifications, we have little reason to not believe that number.