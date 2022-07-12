Motorola is offering up to $300 off on its phones for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is fully underway, and there are a bunch of good deals you can find. If you’re on the lookout for a new smartphone, some notable choices include the Google Pixel 6 and some OnePlus devices. But if you want even more options, Motorola has even more of its picks to throw in the ring. For people in the US, Motorola forms a decent chunk of the entry-level and mid-range market, thanks to its expansive portfolio. And you can get all the way up to $300 off its lineup this Prime Day.

Flagships: Up to $300 off Motorola Edge Plus 2022 and Motorola Edge 2021

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 and Motorola Edge 2021 form part of the company’s flagship range, and this is where you will see the most discounts. For the Edge Plus 2022, we judged it to be a fine phone for its $1,000 price tag with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. For Prime Day, we have the device down to $720, marking it as a $280 discount and bumping up the intrinsic value of this phone. For the Motorola Edge 2021, although it has “just” a Snapdragon 778G SoC, it still remains a decent device, especially when you consider it can now be had for just $400, down from its $700 MSRP at launch, marking it as a $300 discount (albeit you could have picked up the phone closer to $500 on previous sales).

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is the top tier flagship from the company, and you can have it for just $720, marking it as one of the better phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips. View at Amazon

Motorola Edge 2021 The Motorola Edge 2021 represents a good value offering, with the Snapdragon 778G for just $400 this Prime Day View at Amazon

Stylus devices: Up to $170 off

Motorola counts itself as among one of the rare OEMs that makes phones with an included stylus. While none of these phones are competitors to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the included stylus does have an impact on the user experience. The phones on sale include the Moto G Stylus 2022, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022, and the Moto G Stylus 5G 2021.

Moto G Stylus 2022 The Moto G Stylus 2022 is a good budget smartphone with the Mediatek Helio G88 SoC. Usually available for $300, you can get it for $200 in this Prime Day sale. View at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Typically retailing for $500, this can now be had for $330, marking it as a $170 discount. View at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 The Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 is another budget smartphone, with Snapdragon 480 SoC. Previously available for $400, this is now on sale for $240, marking it as a $160 discount. View at Amazon

Other devices: Up to $160 off

Motorola has many other phones in its lineup. If you aren’t particularly interested in a stylus, there are other 5G phones such as the Motorola One 5G Ace and the Moto G 5G. If you don’t care about 5G either, there is the Moto G Power 2022 which promises to be a battery powerhouse and go on and on and on.

Motorola One 5G Ace With the Snapdragon 750G, the Motorola One 5G Ace offers itself as a good choice in the mid range. Orignally for $400, you can now get it for $240 in this Prime Day sale. View at Amazon

Moto G 5G 2022 Powered by the Dimensity 700, the Moto G 5G 2022 offers a balanced experience in the mid range. The device launched at $400, but can now be had for $280. View at Amazon

Moto G Power 2022 Powered by the Mediatek Helio G37, the Moto G Power is for people who would gladly swap out 5G for even more battery life. Originally on sale for $200, this device is now available for $150 in this Prime Day sale. View at Amazon

Foldable: Moto Razr 5G 2020

The Moto Razr 5G 2020 is down to $800. Whether you should buy this foldable or not, we leave that decision to you and how nostalgic you feel about the Razr form factor.

Moto Razr 5G 2020 The Moto Razr 5G is a phone from 2020 that evokes nostalgia from a time way before this as well. Launching at $1400, you can now pick this up for $800. View at Amazon

Do you plan to pick up one of these Motorola devices? Let us know which one in the comments below!