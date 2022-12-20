Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will borrow Lenovo's iconic ThinkPad branding. Leaked renders of the upcoming device, aptly named ThinkPhone, have surfaced ahead of the official announcement, revealing that it could feature the same woven carbon fiber finish as Lenovo's premium ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. In addition, the phone features a ThinkPhone logo on the back panel that uses the same font and color scheme as the ThinkPad branding on the laptops.

The leaked renders from noted leaker Evan Blass further showcase a square camera module on the back panel, which houses three camera sensors and a flash. It also includes text revealing that the phone will feature a 50MP primary camera. Over on the front, the device has a nearly bezel-less display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter.

As you can see in the attached renders, the Motorola ThinkPhone sports flat edges with the power button and volume rocker on the right edge, a red-accented button on the left edge, and a USB-C port on the bottom flanked by a speaker grille and microphones. Interestingly, the device shown in these renders looks almost identical to Motorola's upcoming flagship Moto X40 Pro.

We got our first look at leaked renders of the X40 Pro earlier this month, and both phones seem to have the same general design and button/port placement. The back panel finish, accent button, and branding are the only notable differences between the two, leading us to believe that the Motorola ThinkPhone could be a rebranded Moto X40 Pro for select markets. However, we can't be sure of the same since we don't have any information about the device's hardware specifications.

Motorola is yet to release any official information about the ThinkPhone, but we expect the company to start sharing official teasers now that the cat is out of the bag. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more details, so stay tuned to our coverage to learn more about the Motorola ThinkPhone.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)