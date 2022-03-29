Motorola reportedly more than doubled smartphone sales in United States during 2021

Motorola is immensely popular in Latin America and some other regions, but the company has struggled to maintain a decent marketshare in the United States, where competitors like Samsung and Apple dominate smartphone sales. However, if a new report is accurate, Motorola might have sold enough smartphones last year to reach third place in ‘Murica.

Counterpoint Research, a firm that analyzes sales trends for mobile devices, Internet-of-Things products, and other electronics, reports that Motorola’s sales in the United States more than doubled in 2021. The company supposedly had a 131% Year-over-Year (YoY) growth during that time, allowing it to reach third place in US smartphone sales behind Samsung and Apple.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The higher market share was primarily due to LG leaving the smartphone business in early 2021 — once retailers had sold most of LG’s leftover inventory, Motorola’s budget devices filled the gap. In other words, Motorola’s growth isn’t really an indicator of improving popularity or product quality, just the result of market consolidation.

Motorola released a slew of smartphones throughout 2021, including several models in the company’s usual Moto G, E, and ‘One’ product lines. The Motorola Edge received an update in late 2021 with a 144Hz screen and Snapdragon 778G, and the company also released its first tablet in several years, the Moto Tab G20.

More recently in 2022, a new version of the Motorola Edge Plus became one of the first smartphones in the United States to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — check out our full Motorola Edge Plus 2022 review for more information.

Samsung is also continuing to release new budget phones in the United States. The Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G were revealed two weeks ago, though the lower-power Exynos chipsets and missing headphone jacks make them less competitive than last year’s entries.

Source: Counterpoint Research