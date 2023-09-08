Motorola Q14 Mesh WiFi 6E Router $130 $400 Save $270 Mesh routers have become more popular over time and for good reasons. With this mesh system, you're going to get better coverage for your wireless internet in your home or office that can cover up to 5,000 square feet. Best of all, while this system was pretty costly coming in at $400, right now, it can be had for a steal at 67% off. $130 at Newegg

This is the mesh network system you need if you're looking to achieve great internet speeds and also get plenty of coverage in your home or office. Although traditional Wi-Fi routers are great, mesh routers are a better option if you're looking blanket a space with wireless internet and prevent dead zones. This Motorola Q14 Wi-Fi 6e mesh router system provides the latest technology with its 6GHz band, enabling compatible devices to achieve the highest data transfer rates. And for a limited time, it has been discounted by 67%, which knocks $270 off its retail price.

The Motorola Q14 Wi-Fi 6e mesh router system delivers impressive speed, supporting Wi-Fi speeds up to 5.4 Gbps. Furthermore, the system can also host a lot of devices at one time, allowing up to 100 connected devices at once. As stated before, this device will eliminate dead zones in your home or office, covering up to 5,000 square feet. For the most part, this is one of the best systems available when it comes to the technology, and it's easy to set up, and can be done with an app on your smartphone or tablet.

While all of this is already impressive, Motorola provides two years of warranty for any hardware issues that you might experience, and if you're new to setting up a wireless network, it also offers free support from our US-based technicians. Now best of all, this $400 mesh router system can be yours for just $130 for a limited time.