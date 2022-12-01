Shortly after Qualcomm announced its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, several smartphone OEMs teased their upcoming smartphones featuring the new chip. Motorola also shared a teaser giving us a glimpse of the Moto X40 series and confirmed that it would pack the latest Qualcomm SoC. Although the company did not reveal any additional details, we now have our first look at the Moto X40 Pro courtesy of renowned leaker OnLeaks.

The leaked renders reveal that the Motorola X40 Pro (likely called Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge Plus 2023 in international markets) will feature an updated camera module design. Instead of a pill-shaped camera island like its predecessor, the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the device will sport a square camera island housing three camera sensors and a flash. Over on the front, the phone will have a curved display with a centered hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter and minimal bezels on the top and bottom.

4 Images

Close

The renders also show the volume rocker and power button on the right edge of the device, a speaker grille and secondary microphone on the top edge, and a USB-C port, SIM slot, another speaker grille, and the primary microphone on the bottom edge. Although the leak doesn't share any hardware details, OnLeaks claims that the Motorola X40 Pro will measure around 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm.

Recent teasers on Weibo further confirm that the Motorola X40 Pro will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. But we don't know much else about the device. It is speculated that Motorola might offer a 165Hz high refresh rate FHD+ OLED panel on the smartphone, along with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. But we can't independently verify these claims at the moment.

What do you think of Motorola X40 Pro's design? Do you like the updated camera module and curved display? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Mysmartprice