Motorola’s 200MP camera phone is officially launching in July

We have known for a while now that Motorola is working on a flagship phone with a 200MP primary camera. The phone, codenamed Frontier, has appeared multiple times in leaks over the past months, revealing its design and key specs. Now we have an official confirmation from Motorola itself.

In a Weibo post today, Motorola China confirmed that a Moto phone with a 200MP camera phone is launching in July. While the teaser doesn’t mention the phone’s official name, it won’t be far-fetched to think that it’s the rumored Motorola Frontier.

The teaser comes shortly after Motorola revealed last week that it would be launching a phone powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Previous rumors suggested that the Motorola Frontier would be powered by the Qualcomm SM8475 chipset, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Putting two and two together, we believe that the 200MP camera phone mentioned in the teaser is the same phone that Motorola mentioned last week.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to rumors, the Motorola Frontier will be a premium flagship smartphone packing top-of-the-line hardware. It will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its back is said to house a triple camera array, headlined by a 200MP primary shooter and backed by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The primary shooter is mostly likely Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. We’re also told that the phone will offer insanely fast charging speeds: up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.

Motorola’s 200MP phone is set to launch in July, though the exact launch date hasn’t been set in stone just yet. We expect to learn more about the phone in the weeks leading up to its official launch. Just like what we saw with the Moto Edge X30 last year, the new phone will launch first in China before making its way to the global markets.

Source: Weibo (in Chinese)