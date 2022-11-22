The Motorola Edge is on sale, knocking $400 off of its original retail price, bringing it down to a more affordable $299.99.

We've seen plenty of great deals this Black Friday, and many more are still on the way. Currently, Best Buy is knocking $400 off the Motorola Edge smartphone, now coming in at just $299.99. If you've been looking at replacing your current Android handset, this deal could be for you.

The Motorola Edge offers quite a bit, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, 6.8-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and large 5,000mAh battery. Motorola states that the phone can last up to two days on a single charge, which is quite impressive. If you need to charge it up, it can do so with its TurboPower charging speeds, giving you hours of use in minutes. The model on sale has 256GB of internal storage and comes in a Nebula Blue colorway.

Perhaps the most impressive about the phone is that it offers a 108MP main camera that can record video up to 4K. If you're someone that loves to shoot selfies, the phone also has a 32MP front-facing camera. Best of all, this model is unlocked, meaning that it can be used with any carrier of your choosing. This feature can also be handy if you're someone that travels the world, allowing you to swap SIMs whenever you like.

If the Motorola Edge 2021 seems like something you need, be sure to purchase it while you can. The smartphone is on sale for a limited time during Black Friday, meaning pricing could change, or it could go out of stock. If you're looking for something else, you can always check out our other Black Friday smartphone deals.