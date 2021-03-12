Motorola’s Moto G50 is coming soon as a cheap 5G phone with a 90Hz display

Motorola launched the Moto G9 series in 2020 with a range of different phones at different price points. For the tenth generation, however, the company has changed its naming scheme. Instead of badging all the phones under the Moto G10 series, it is sticking with a more unifying “Moto G” moniker. Meanwhile, Motorola also launched devices with names such as Moto G10 and Moto G30 recently, with the Moto G50 to join them soon. Ahead of its official announcement, the Moto G50 has been listed online with tentative hints about the specifications and the pricing.

The Motorola Moto M50 has been listed on the website of the Spanish online retailer, ParatuPC, with a the model number, “XT2137-1.”. The said phone, although marked as Out of Stock right now, is set to be available in a 4GB+128GB configuration. The listing also mentions pricing of 229 Euros (~$275) but that might simply be a placeholder until the actual price is revealed.

The model number XT2137 is actually familiar and was earlier referred to by its codename, “Ibiza.” Our sources confirm that the Moto G50 is indeed XT2137 aka Ibiza, and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, the cheapest 5G-enabled chipset, and features a 90Hz display.

Notably, the specifications of the phone were also leaked by TechnikNews in collaboration with XDA Senior Writer Adam Conway earlier this year. As per this leak, the mentioned smartphone is expected to feature a 90Hz LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The alleged Moto G50 is also likely to feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 13MP camera on the front. Lastly, the phone is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery and run a near-stock UI based on Android 11 right out of the box.

While the launch date of the Moto G50 has not been announced or teased by Motorola officially, the listing by the Spanish retailer suggests it might arrive very soon.

Featured image: Motorola Moto G30