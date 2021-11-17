Motorola’s new Moto G Power (2022) packs a 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery

Motorola today unveiled the Moto G Power (2022), a budget-friendly phone that offers a modest hardware package at a reasonable price. It succeeds the Moto G Power (2021) that launched in January and brings notable improvements such as a high refresh rate display, a better main camera, more memory, etc.

Moto G Power (2022): Specifications

Specification Moto G Power (2022) Dimensions and Weight 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36

203g Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Helio G35 8x ARM Cortex-A53 cores (up to 2.3GHz)

IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB / 128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

10W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP Quad Pixel f/1.8, 1.3μm

Secondary: 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

The Moto G Power (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a step up from the last model’s 60Hz panel. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB flash storage.

The main camera has been upgraded from a 48MP sensor to a 50MP sensor, and it’s joined by a 2MP depth camera. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The 5,000mAh battery is unchanged from the last model, but strangely the charging speed has dropped from 15W to 10W.

Other highlights of the Moto G Power (2022) include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, IP52 rating, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

As the name gives away, the Moto G Power (2022) will hit the shelves in “early 2022.” In the US, the phone will be available from Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile, “with subsequent availability at Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, US cellular, and Google Fi.” It will also be available unlocked from Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola US for $199 / $249.