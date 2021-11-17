Motorola’s new Moto G Power (2022) packs a 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery
Motorola today unveiled the Moto G Power (2022), a budget-friendly phone that offers a modest hardware package at a reasonable price. It succeeds the Moto G Power (2021) that launched in January and brings notable improvements such as a high refresh rate display, a better main camera, more memory, etc.
Moto G Power (2022): Specifications
|Specification
|Moto G Power (2022)
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
The Moto G Power (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a step up from the last model’s 60Hz panel. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB flash storage.
The main camera has been upgraded from a 48MP sensor to a 50MP sensor, and it’s joined by a 2MP depth camera. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The 5,000mAh battery is unchanged from the last model, but strangely the charging speed has dropped from 15W to 10W.
Other highlights of the Moto G Power (2022) include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, IP52 rating, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11.
Pricing & Availability
As the name gives away, the Moto G Power (2022) will hit the shelves in “early 2022.” In the US, the phone will be available from Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile, “with subsequent availability at Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, US cellular, and Google Fi.” It will also be available unlocked from Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola US for $199 / $249.