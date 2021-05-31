Leak: Motorola’s upcoming stylus-equipped phone will offer plenty of storage and 5G support

If you’re in the market for an Android phone with stylus support, your options are very limited. If money isn’t a constraint, you can pick up the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra with an S-Pen or a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from the last year. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something more affordable, you can always turn to Motorola’s Moto G Stylus, which not comes with a stylus built-in, but also offers a solid hardware package and clean software. Earlier this year, Motorola refreshed the series with the Moto G Stylus 2021, and now the company is gearing up to launch a 5G variant of the same.

Reports about a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus have been making rounds for a while now. Today, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier has shared more info about the device, including leaked renders showcasing the overall design. As per Nils, the Moto G Stylus 5G will be a US-only release and come equipped with 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of design, the Moto G Stylus takes a cue from the recently launched Moto G100 flagship. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup inside a square module along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner nestled into the Moto wing logo. At the bottom, we can see a speaker grille, a USB Type C port, a 3.5mm jack port, and a cavity to hold the stylus.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it’s the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

In terms of specification, rumors have it the Moto G Stylus 5G will be powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 480 chipset. For reference, the standard Moto G Stylus uses the Snapdragon 678 SoC. Other rumored hardware of the Moto G Stylus 5G includes a 6.8-inch 60Hz FHD+ display, a quad-camera set up headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola hasn’t yet officially confirmed anything about the Moto G Stylus 5G, so we’ll have to wait and see if these leaks and rumors indeed turn out to be true.