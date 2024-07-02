Mountain Everest Max mechanical keyboard $80 $290 Save $210 A mechanical keyboard the really sets itself apart from others. Not only can you now buy it for a fantastic price, but it also features a modular design, integrated displays, hot-swappable switches, and more. Save 72% off for a limited time. $80 at Newegg

If you're shopping for a new keyboard, chances are, you've seen the options available. While it can be a little confusing, mechanical keyboards are now some of the best that you can buy if you're looking to improve your typing experience. With that said, mechanical keyboards can also be expensive, especially if you're looking at ones that offer a little more to the experience.

Thankfully, we've managed to find this great deal on a mechanical keyboard that's so intriguing you won't want to pass it up. The Mountain Everest Max mechanical keyboard not only looks good, but also has a lot of unique features as well, like its modular design, multiple displays, hot-swappable switches, and so much more. When it comes to the price, the retail for this was $289.99 and, thanks to a hefty 72% discount, it can now be had for just $79.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Mountain Everest Max mechanical keyboard?

The Mountain Everest Max delivers some awesome features that you won't find on any keyboard for under $100. The first and perhaps most intriguing thing is the fact that this keyboard is modular. You can remove most of the accessories and just use it like a regular keyboard, or if you want and need additional features, you can add those on.

When it comes to the accessories, there's a 10-key number pad that has customizable digital buttons on the top row, along with a media dock that also comes with a display as well. The 10-key can be attached to the right side of the keyboard or used as a stand-alone pad connected via a cable.

When it comes to the keys, you will get hot-swappable Cherry switches with RGB illumination. Of course, construction is going to be pretty good here as well, with a brushed aluminum faceplate that will ensure some form of durability. You can also easily adjust the height of the keyboard with magnetic feet.

Overall, this isn't a bad deal at all for the type of keyboard that you're getting. And while there are better options out there, this one is packed with features and still relatively affordable. So, if you've been looking for a keyboard that offers a lot of features and provides a unique experience, then this one is going to be the one for you.

Of course, if you want to spend a little less, we have some great recommendations for some budget mechanical keyboards that start at $40. Or if you want to get with the best, then the Keychron Q1 Pro is going to be just the thing. As stated before, there are lots of options, so you really can't go wrong with whatever you choose.