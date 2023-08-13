I am a big proponent of smartphone cases that do a little bit more than just protect your phone. That's one of the main reasons why dbrand's Grip case and rugged cases like the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro have been my go-to recommendations. The Grip case can keep devices looking fresh with different skins, while the Supcase UB Pro adds handy features like a kickstand and belt clip. The idea is to recommend more versatile options, so you're not covering your expensive investment with a regular old boring case.

The Mous Limitless 5.0 case is one such option that I see myself recommending a lot going forward. I've been using this particular case with my Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, and it unlocks an Apple feature that I've wanted for quite some time: MagSafe. Being able to use MagSafe accessories with your Android phone is probably enough to convince you to get this case, but there's more to it than that. It's currently among the best-looking cases in my collection, and it also protects my devices with great impact protection, a microfiber lining at the back glass, and raised edges for the cameras and the display.

Pricing and availability

Mous Limitless 5.0 cases are available at both Amazon and Mous' official website. They're available for a bunch of different iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and a few of the modern Pixel phones, and you can get it with a range of backplate finishes, including Aramid Fibre, Black Leather, Walnut, and more. The price will vary based on the model you pick, but the Limitless 5.0 case for relatively newer phones like the Pixel 7 and the Galaxy S23 will cost you around $60.

Design & build quality

A thing of beauty

The Limitless 5.0 line provides some beautiful cases. They're available with a few different backplates, but I got the one with Aramid Fibre and Walnut for the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, respectively. They both look absolutely gorgeous and offer a textured finish at the back. The Walnut finish is a particular favorite, and it makes the phone stand out with a sophisticated look and feel.

The Mous Limitless 5.0 offers a snug fit, but it's very easy to get your device in and out of the case. You'll find a microfiber lining to protect the glass back, along with the company's AiroShock protective material along the sides for added impact protection. All this adds a little bit of bulk to the device overall, but it's far from the bulkiest option out there. I also like the textured grip on both sides of the phone, allowing you to get a better grip on the phone while using it. The case also has precise cutouts for the USB port, speakers, lanyard holes, etc., and you also get covers that make the buttons on your device feel nice and clicky.

Daily Use

Solid protection with MagSafe support

The highlight of Mous Limitless 5.0, however, is that it's designed with a MagSafe-compatible N45 magnet array. This essentially means that the case lets you use a bunch of MagSafe-compatible accessories with your Android phone. I tested it with a bunch of MagSafe accessories that I've always wanted to try with an Android phone, and they all worked just fine. I had a bit of trouble using some tall, rectangular accessories with the compact Galaxy S23, as they would cover the telephoto lens. That, however, is a device-specific issue that I did not face with my Pixel 7.

The accessories themselves snapped right in place and worked as advertised. Mous has its own lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories, but I had no issues while using the ones made by third-party manufacturers like Casetify either. I tried a couple of MagSafe wallets, kickstands, and even chargers that snapped well in place to work as intended. Just make sure the accessories aren't big or tall enough to cover the camera lens or extend out of the phone's body, and you should be good to go.

Good looks and reliable MagSafe compatibility aside, the Mous Limitless 5.0 is also a solid protective case. I've been using it with my Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7 for a few weeks, and it's done a great job so far. I even dropped my Galaxy S23 a couple of times — not on purpose, of course — but the phone survived without a single scratch or scuff, thanks to the case.

The device had a Spigen NeoFlex screen protector installed on it, but I am sure it would survive the drop without any protection on the screen either. I say that because the Limitless 5.0 case has raised edges around both the display and the camera lenses at the back, so they stay protected regardless of how you keep or drop your phone on a surface. I'd like to add that the front lip around the display gradually gets taller toward the corners, so it doesn't get in the way of the back-swipe gestures that you may perform in the middle of your display.

Should you buy the Mous Limitless 5.0 case?

You should buy the Mous Limitless 5.0 case if:

You're looking for a stylish case that looks and feels good in the hand

You want a case that adds MagSafe compatibility to your device

You don't mind using a slightly thicker case

You shouldn't buy the Mous Limitless 5.0 case if:

You're looking for an affordable case

You want a thin case

You don't plan on using MagSafe accessories with your phone

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is an excellent option to consider if you're looking for a versatile case that adds a bit more functionality to your device. The fact that it lets you use MagSafe accessories with your Android phone makes it worth considering over regular cases. It's also a good-looking option that's available with a bunch of beautiful finishes at the back and feels premium to use. Not to mention, it also provides solid protection for your phone against accidental drops and scuffs.

That being said, the Limitless 5.0 is definitely not cheap, coming in at around $50 and above for most smartphones it's available for. It's definitely worth the asking price if you're looking for a high-quality protective that adds a touch of versatility with MagSafe compatibility, but it won't be my first recommendation to those who don't plan on using MagSafe accessory and are only looking for a simple and affordable protective case. You are better off buying a rugged case or one of the best Spigen cases like the Tough or Liquid Armor case that usually go for a relatively cheaper price.