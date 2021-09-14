Movies Anywhere is now available for Xbox consoles

Movies Anywhere is announcing today that you can now get its app for Xbox consoles, including both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can get it through the Microsoft Store now.

If you’re unfamiliar with Movies Anywhere, it’s basically a synced movie collection. You can link your accounts from Microsoft Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, iTunes, Vudu Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, and DirecTV. Then, when you buy a movie on any of those services, it populates in your library on all of the other ones.

And yes, Microsoft Movies & TV did already work. That means that even though your Xbox didn’t have the dedicated Movies Anywhere app, the service was still working with your Microsoft account on your Xbox. Now you’ll get the app, of course, where you can consume your Movies Anywhere library, as well as purchase new movies directly from the service.

This is all a free service, of course. In fact, it used to be Disney Movies Anywhere, a way for you to keep all of your Disney movies together no matter which platform you were using. Then more partners signed on-board. But yes, in case you were wondering about it, this does only work with movies from partners.

These include Walt Disney Studios – obviously including franchises like Marvel and Star Wars – Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The Movies Anywhere app on Xbox supports all of the goodies that you’re used to, like 4K resolution, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Naturally, you do need supported hardware for this stuff to work, including your Xbox, your TV, and your soundbar. Remember, the original Xbox One does not support 4K or HDR video playback; you need an Xbox One S or better for that.

The Movies Anywhere app is available now in the Microsoft Store on Xbox.