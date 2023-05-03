Reviews are essential to the online shopping experience. Since users can’t inspect the product in person, they let customer reviews be the judge of quality. But scammers exploit that reliability by faking positive reviews. Many have even switched to AI tools to fake product reviews: the words “as an AI language model…” are showing up more often in online product reviews.

Sometimes, that simple phrase is enough to detect a fake review. But often, AI handles the job of finding the tell-tale signs of a fake review. FakeSpot employs such artificial intelligence. It is a popular shopping app that flags scam reviews using sophisticated AI and machine learning.

Mozilla — the company behind the Firefox browser — acquired Fakespot today. Per the official announcement, Mozilla will also take over the project’s development while keeping the Fakespot founder and team onboard.

The blog also touched on Mozilla’s motivation for buying Fakespot. Mozilla has invested millions in building a trustworthy AI, and Fake AI reviews compromise that trust and add to the environmental impact because they lead to frequent product returns. Fakespot, too, is in the business of building consumer trust.

Since it's impossible to flag reviews with complete accuracy, Fakespot features a grading system. Product listings are assigned a grade between A and F based on the authenticity of the reviews. You can also set the extension for your browser on all the best laptops and computers to replace the existing star ratings with Fakespot's. It works on all major retailers: Amazon, BestBuy, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, and Sephora. You can even use it with most of the top browsers on the best phones.

At a glance, Fakespot can also deliver a neat analysis with detailed insights, pros, cons, and helpful charts. The overall idea is to offer a more secure and satisfying online shopping experience.

For now, the Fakespot web app and extension are working as expected. But Mozilla plans to integrate Fakespot into upcoming updates of Firefox directly. New Fakespot features, exclusive to Firefox, are also in the cards.