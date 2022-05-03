Mozilla Firefox 100 updates PiP mode and can declutter your tabs

In 2002, Mozilla’s web browser came into this world as Phoenix, later being renamed, Firebird, and taking its final form in 2004 as Firefox. That was nearly 20 years ago. Today, Firefox is celebrating a milestone with the release of Firefox 100. While it might seem normal in 2022 to be able to choose a web browser, when Mozilla first started, it was anything but. So what comes with a 100th release, let’s find out.

The latest version of Mozilla Firefox has many improvements. While we can’t talk about them all, let’s highlight some of the more important update. A fan favorite and one that has consistently received updates since its introduction is the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. This mode is great for multitaskers, allowing a video to be contained in a separate window. The window can actively move from tab to tab or even outside the browser. With its latest incarnation, PiP mode will offer support for subtitles and captions. At first, the feature will only be available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and websites that support WebVTT. The firm hopes to expand this to more website in the near future.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Firefox not only has improvements for its desktop counterpart, but also for Android and iOS versions. As of today for Android users, you will be able to experience things clutter free. Mozilla has made this possible by taking all the URLs in your history and organizing it an intuitive way. The new clutter free organization will also remove duplicate entries. As for tabs, things will look more streamlined, with unused tabs being put into an inactive state after 14 days. The beauty of this is that it still gives you the option to go back, but it just won’t be visually cluttering your browser. The feature will arrive for iOS users sometime this week.