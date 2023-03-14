Mozilla is bringing its Total Cookie Protection feature found in its desktop browser to Android. The feature provides protection against cross-site tracking, preventing one website from tracking your activity across multiple websites. So how does this work? Well, Mozilla creates a separate instance where it stores cookies for each website. By isolating the cookie, it prevents a website from tracking you across the internet.

For instance, if you entered specific information for a website, that cookie data will now no longer be able to be accessed from other websites. But the good news is that this protection can be synced across all your devices, as long as you log into your Mozilla account on all devices.

In addition to the new feature on Android, the company is also making it easier to mask your email address using Firefox Relay on its desktop browser. With Firefox Relay, users can mask their real email address when signing up for a service. While it was relatively easy to utilize, thanks to it being an extension, the firm is now making things even easier by allowing users to access Relay just by clicking on the contact form area.

For the most part, you're getting great protection, and it doesn't cost you a thing. But Mozilla has also added a hefty amount of tools over the past year, giving users new way to battle threats on the internet. Furthermore, it's also added some features that can help you better navigate the internet as well, like ClearURL and ReadAloud, which were two new tools introduced for Firefox for Android just last month.

With ClearURL, users can remove an extra unwanted affiliate codes from a URL, making it easy to share clean and safe looking website addresses. The company's ReadAloud service is a powerful tool that allows users to hear content rather than read it. Naturally, these are just some of the additions, but for the most part, Mozilla has done a great job to make its mobile and desktop browser feature packed. If you want to try it out, you can download it using the link below.