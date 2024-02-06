Key Takeaways Personal data is at risk on the dark web where it can be bought and sold, making identity theft a persistent threat in the digital age.

Mozilla is introducing a paid subscription service called Mozilla Monitor Plus, which automatically removes personal data and scans websites for potential data harvesting.

Mozilla's browser, Firefox, offers additional protection online with features like tracker and ad blocking, as well as an email masking feature to enhance data security.

Identity theft is now a persistent threat in the digital age, and your personal data has only become more widely available as the internet has evolved. Even if you’ve only used your email address on a few websites, for example, your information is at risk. The dark web — the portion of the internet that is not indexed by search engines — has become an area where this type of information is sold and exchanged. Everything from your home address to your credit card numbers can circulate on the dark web, but there are services designed to reduce the risk. One organization that prioritizes privacy is Mozilla, and it’s rolling out a new paid service to do just that.

Mozilla has announced that it’s introducing a paid subscription service called Mozilla Monitor Plus, a new tier of its existing Mozilla Monitor service (via The Verge). The original, which was previously deemed Firefox Monitor, launched back in 2018. It was the result of a partnership with Have I Been Pwned, a service designed to help you determine if your personal data has been leaked. Today, the Mozilla Monitor service is still based on the Have I Been Pwned database, and it will inform you if your data is detected on the dark web. However, the premium version of Mozilla Monitor goes one step further by automatically removing your personal data, rather than leaving you to request its removal on your own accord. Mozilla Monitor Plus also scans up to 190 websites monthly that may potentially harvest your personal data, in addition to continuously monitoring the internet for new breaches. At $8.99 per month for a yearly plan (or $13.99 monthly), you can take advantage of these extra features.

Even if you aren’t interested in taking extra steps to keep your personal data off of the dark web, Mozilla can offer you more protection online with its browser. Firefox is known for its tracker and ad blocking services, and it recently added a new email masking feature. The more stealth you can be on the internet, the better in terms of data security.