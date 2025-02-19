Summary Mozilla extends Firefox support for Windows 7 and 8.1 ESR branch until September 2025.

Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 over a year ago, but it seems like customers as well as some software vendors are not ready to give up on it just yet. In the past few months, we have seen users utilize third-party applications to run modern software on Windows 7, and even witnessed a modding enthusiast boot up the operating system on less than 100MB of disk space. Now, another vendor has announced an extension of support for the old, but still popular, operating system.

Mozilla isn't giving up on Windows 7 just yet

Back in May 2023, six months after the official death of Windows 7 and 8.1, Mozilla announced that Firefox would continue supporting these legacy operating systems through its Extended Support Release (ESR) branch. At that time, the browser was set to release 15 months of security updates. Then came September 2024, and Mozilla decided to extend support for another seven months, citing enough legacy customers to justify its decision.

Now, as we head towards its latest deadline, Neowin has spotted that Mozilla has extended Firefox 115 ESR support to September 2025. In its ESR release calendar, the firm has a notice saying that:

We decided to extend support for ESR 115 only on Windows 7-8.1 and macOS 10citing enough legacy customers to justify its decision.12-10.14 up to September 2025. We will re-evaluate this decision in August 2025 and announce any updates on ESR 115's end-of-life then.

Given the phrasing of the statement above, it does seem likely that support will be extended further, but of course, it's better to upgrade to a supported version of Windows to enjoy a more secure experience. It is important to note that new Firefox features will only be offered on operating systems still supported by their vendors, and the ESR releases will only carry security updates. Since Windows 10's end-of-life (EOL) date is looming on the horizon too, those considering upgrading should probably move to Windows 11 at this point.