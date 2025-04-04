Summary Mozilla revamps Thunderbird, adding new features to compete with Gmail.

Thunderbird Pro includes tools like Thunderbird Appointment and Thunderbird Send.

Thunderbird Pro will offer paid options, but the basics will be free like Gmail.

We didn't realise it at the time, but 2004 was the beginning of something huge for email. During the year, we saw two seeds planted in the digital mail sphere: Gmail on April 1st (yes, and we thought it was an April Fools joke because of it) and Mozilla Thunderbird in December. Only one of them would become a household name, while the other would slip into mild obscurity.

However, Mozilla wants to change that with a brand new Thunderbird. First of all, the company wanted to scrap Thunderbird's dependency on a desktop client as Mozilla believes that people prefer to use the web over downloading a client. Now, the company wants to add new features to try to take on Gmail.

Mozilla Thunderbird goes online and open-source

As spotted by Liliputing, Mozilla Thunderbird is getting a new open-source online client. Not only that, but it's getting a suite of tools to help it compete with the competition. This includes:

Thunderbird Appointment : This scheduling tool lets you provide someone with a link that they can click to book an appointment on your calendar.

: This scheduling tool lets you provide someone with a link that they can click to book an appointment on your calendar. Thunderbird Send : This tool adds support for person-to-person file sharing, picking up where the now-discontinued Firefox Send left off.

: This tool adds support for person-to-person file sharing, picking up where the now-discontinued Firefox Send left off. Thundermail : The team plans to offer its own email service that will let you sign up for a @Thundermail.com or @tb.pro email address.

: The team plans to offer its own email service that will let you sign up for a @Thundermail.com or @tb.pro email address. Thunderbird Assist: AI features are coming to Thunderbird thanks to a partnership with Flower AI.

Uh oh, is that an AI assistant we spot at the bottom? Don't worry, it appears that Mozilla will let you disable it. And if you don't, it'll try to use local hardware to maintain your privacy.

So, what's the catch? Well, all of these tools are being bundled under the title "Thunderbird Pro," and like any service that uses the suffix "pro," it's going to have paid options. However, if you want the basics, it appears that Mozilla will let you take it for a spin for free, much like how Gmail does.