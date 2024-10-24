Over 50% off Corsair MP600 Core Mini Clip the coupon to save $110 $260 Save $150 Corsair's MP600 Core Mini SSD is one of the best options if you're looking for great value. The M.2 SSD is now priced down to its lowest for the 2TB version. $110 at Amazon

Perhaps our main complaint about this SSD was its expensive price when it was first launched. Now, with this fantastic discount, there really isn't much that holds it back when compared to its competition.

For a limited time, you can score 58% off this SSD from Amazon, dropping the price to an extremely affordable $110. Although we've seen discounts on this model before, this is the lowest price we've seen to date. So get it while you can because this is a deal that won't be around long.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD?

Close

When it comes to the specifications of the MP600 Core Mini, this M.2 SSD provides decent performance numbers, with sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s. But perhaps the big draw here is going to be the size, coming in with 2TB of storage, which is great if you're looking to upgrade your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or similar device.

Of course, if you're looking to go with something faster, there are tons of great SSD options, but be warned, you're going to be spending a lot more to get the same storage size with better speeds. But for the most part, the MP600 Core Mini should be more than enough for portable handhelds and similar devices. Perhaps the only hurdle now is going to be the installation process, which we have plenty of guides for.

So be sure to grab this deal while you can, this is a price that can't be ignored and surely won't be around for long. Just make sure you check the coupon box on the product page to save $30. You should see this discount reflected in the price during the check-out stage. If all of this is still too much, and you want to go with another option to increase your storage, going with a microSD card may be another option.