You can never have enough storage, and with SSD prices falling, now's the best time to shop if you've been looking to upgrade your devices. With that said, we've uncovered a deal so good you won't want to pass up, with the Corsair MP600 Mini falling to its lowest price yet, making it an absolute steal. This SSD module is best suited for PC gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, but can also be used for the Surface Pro 9 as well. Be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Mini M.2 SSD?

The Corsair MP600 Mini SSD is a great option if you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade the storage of your device. While you won't see an increase in performance, you will get much more storage space with the 1TB chip. When it comes to performance, you're going to get pretty decent speeds with sequential read and write speeds that can reach up to 4,800MB/sec.

While it's recommended for use in a Gen4 slot to get the most out of it, it is also backwards compatible, which means it can also be used in devices that have a Gen3 slot as well. As stated before, this SSD is going to be the ideal upgrade for a PC gaming handheld like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally or similar device. But if you're the owner of a Surface Pro 9, then this SSD can be used to upgrade your device as well.

Of course, there's only one major hurdle when it comes to upgrading a gaming handheld and that's the installation process. While it isn't hard, it does take some effort. If you're thinking about upgrading your Steam Deck, we have a wonderful guide that should make installing the SSD a breeze. If you really don't feel like opening up the device, you can also go with microSD cards as well. While they won't be as fast, they are still a good solution to upgrade storage.

But if the SSD sounds like the solution for you, then be sure to grab this deal while you can because at this price it won't last long. And don't forget Amazon is holding a massive sales event starting tomorrow with its Big Spring Sale event, so check back to see more deals on SSDs and other popular tech items.