If you're looking for an affordable gaming monitor, chances are you've checked out some of our top picks when it comes to the best budget monitors out right now. Well, we've managed to find a monitor that not comes priced under $100, but also has some great performance numbers and features as well. This MSI curved gaming monitor features a 24" panel, 1080p resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and offers support for AMD's FreeSync.

As far as performance goes, you can expect pretty good colors and contrast with its 1500R curvature will keep you immersed no matter what's on the screen. In addition, you get 1ms response time, the aforementioned 75Hz refresh rate, and edge to edge coverage with its borderless design. The monitor also offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium, which will minimize graphical tearing and Night Vision mode will bring out all the fine details hiding in the darker parts of the scene.

As far as ports go, the monitor has a simple but good selection with DisplayPort (1.2a) and HDMI (1.4b). For the most part, this is a no-frills monitor but does pack a lot of value especially at its current promotion price of just $91. So if you've been looking to grab a monitor on the cheap or just needed to upgrade your current setup with another monitor, this model is going to an excellent choice.

Of course, if this isn't to your liking, and you want to spend a bit more, be sure to check out some of the best gaming monitors available right now. While they may be a little more pricey, you're probably going to find some exciting options.