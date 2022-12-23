MSI G32CQ4 $240 $360 Save $120 The MSI G32CQ4 is a 1440p curved gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 165Hz. $240 at Amazon

We've covered some of the best monitor and best gaming monitors options before, and while there are many different monitors to suit every budget, sometimes you get lucky with an incredible deal that puts something previous unreachable with budget's grasp. The MSI G32CQ4 curved gaming monitor has recently received a steep discount, bringing its price down by 34 percent, which means you can now pick it up for just $240.

The MSI G32CQ4 monitor has a large 31.5-inch panel with an aggressive curvature of 1500R that can give a more immersive experience. It offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440, has a refresh rate of 165Hz, and 1ms respond time, which is great for FPS or RTS games. Furthermore, you get support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, giving you the best possible picture possible that will eliminate tearing, stuttering, and other graphical artifacts when paired with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Not only does the monitor provide amazing color reproduction, it also considers your eye health by offering native blue light reduction in the panel. The design of the monitor is quite simple, featuring joystick navigation for menus, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and an 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to adjustments, you can tilt the monitor, but it does not support swivel movements.

If you're looking to take your setup to the next level, you can combine multiple monitors to have an immersive 180-degree setup thanks to the thin bezels on the G32CQ4. For the most part, this is pretty solid monitor that offers a lot of value at its retail price. Now that it sits below that, it's an even better buy, and one that you should take advantage of if you've been looking to purchase a curved gaming monitor.