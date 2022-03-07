MSI launches Aegis ZS desktop with AMD processors and GPUs

MSI has announced a new addition to its lineup of gaming desktop PCs, the all-AMD Aegis ZS. This new member of the Aegis family is powered by AMD processors and GPUs, so it might be a great choice if you want to avoid Intel and NVIDIA for whatever reason.

You can get the new MSI Aegis ZS with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, featuring a total of 12 cores and 24 threads for top-tier performance. That’s paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, enabling features like AMD’s Smart Access Memory that allows the GPU’s memory to be accessed by the CPU at full bandwidth. Out of the box, the PC comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM in a dual-channel configuration, but you can upgrade it to up to 128GB of RAM with four SODIMM slots. It also comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, with space for up to two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives.

For ports, the new all-AMD MSI Aegis ZS includes one USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports (all USB 3.2 Gen 1) on the front, as well as separate 3.5mm ports for headphones and microphones. On the back, there’s a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and one Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI, and three DisplayPort outputs. There’s also Gigabit Ethernet if you’d rather use a wired connection.

As you’d expect for a gaming PC, there’s a bit of RGB lighting on the fans, which you can customize with MSI’s software. The whole system is powered by up to a 750W power supply, so it should be able to handle some upgrades later on.

The new MSI Aegis ZS is now available to buy at Best Buy, but only the model with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and a 650W PSU can be bought at writing time. The other two configurations – one with a Ryzen 9 5900X or another with the Ryzen 5 5600X – are also listed but can’t be bought yet.

Earlier this year, MSI also announced a range of new laptops, which may be a bit more interesting to some. We’ve had the chance to review the new MSI Creator 15, and it’s a powerful laptop for gamers and creators alike.