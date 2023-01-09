MSI Afterburner, one of the best overclocking monitoring tools for Windows, has hit a wall due to MSI not being able to pay the developer.

MSI Afterburner has persisted for years as the best monitoring or overclocking tool for PCs. You've probably seen a benchmark in a video that has some statistical information in the top-left corner, and odds are that MSI Afterburner was the application doing that. However, development on the project has stalled and may cease permanently due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

An unforeseen consequence of sanctions

Alexey Nicolaychuk, who goes by the handle Unwinder, is a Russian programmer who has developed MSI Afterburner under the auspices of MSI, and now the company has "stopped performing their obligations" according to a forum post by Nicolaychuk. Several countries have placed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine early last year, and those sanctions are an obstacle to continuing development for MSI Afterburner. The application last received an update in December 2021.

Nicolaychuk said in the same forum post that he would like to continue development for the overclocking and monitoring software on his own time and money, but expressed his disappointment in MSI and his need to make a living. Meanwhile, development for Rivatuner Statistic Server, which provides the on-screen display (or OSD) functionality for MSI Afterburner, will continue even if MSI will no longer support Afterburner.

In response to Nicolaychuk's posts, MSI made statements of its own saying the company wants to continue development for Afterburner but hasn't found a solution yet. The primary problem seems to be payment, as MSI simply cannot send paychecks to Nicolaychuk on account of the sanctions, as reported by Wccftech's Hassan Mujtaba. Despite these problems, MSI says we should "expect it to be resolved soon" in a statement the company made to PC Gamer.

What happens if support for Afterburner ends?

Hopefully, MSI's optimism about the situation is warranted, because the end of MSI Afterburner would be a big deal. This application has gone on for over a decade and is still considered the best software for monitoring and overclocking your PC. It's not like other companies haven't challenged Afterburner; there are tons of alternative applications, but Afterburner has stood the test of time thanks to its great UI and functionality. What's supposed to replace MSI Afterburner?

This conundrum probably couldn't have come at a worse time, because development on EVGA's competing Precision X1 overclocking software also has an uncertain future due to the company's exit from the graphics cards market. There's Asus's GPU Tweak III and Sapphire's TriXX, but neither of these applications offer as many features as MSI Afterburner, and they're also kind of over-the-top. AMD GPUs have access to the Wattman tool, which is actually pretty decent and is integrated into AMD's drivers, but like other applications, it too is over-engineered and isn't particularly fast.

MSI Afterburner is special because it hits an almost magical trifecta: quick responsiveness, a plethora of features, and support for basically any component no matter the maker. There's a big pair of shoes to fill for any GPU overclocking software if MSI Afterburner's development is truly done. We can only hope that won't be necessary and that MSI works things out with Nicolaychuk.

Source: Guru3D Forums

Via: TechPowerUp