There are a lot of great CPU fan coolers, but if you're looking to take cooling to another level, you're going to be want to go with an AIO liquid cooling system. While these systems can be quite expensive, during Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals event, you can save quite a bit, scoring a fantastic deal on MSI's MEG CoreLiquid S360 AIO that's now coming in at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can save $70 off, bringing the price down to just $200. Of course, this isn't cheap, but if you're looking for a sold liquid cooling system, then this is going to be for you. Just be sure to pick it up while this deal lasts, because today is going to be your last chance as Prime Day comes to a close.

What's great about the MEG CoreLiquid S360?

So what you need to know about this liquid cooling setup is that while it's made for LGA 1700 socket processors, it's still compatible with most popular Intel and AMD processor thanks to an included mounting bracket. What gives this model a bit of flair is the 2.4-inch IPS display on the water block that can show off the status of components in your PC, but can also be used to liven up the internals with custom art as well.

As far as cooling goes, you're going to get an extremely silent system that relies on the powerful 360mm radiator. What's also kind of nice about this model is that there's a fan situated under the IPS display that can create a downdraft that can cool surrounding parts. Overall, you're going to be getting a solid piece of kit here with a sleek look and excellent cooling performance. Best of all, during this limited time sale, you're going to save $70 on the total price.