MSI announces new GT77 Titan and more laptops with Intel HX series CPUs

After a small teaser last week, MSI has officially announced the latest iteration of its GT Titan series, the GT77 Titan, powered by the new Intel HX series processors and the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards. Along with that, MSI also introduced a number of new gaming laptops powered by similar hardware, in addition to the Creator Pro 17X, a similarly powerful laptop for creative professionals.

All of these laptops are powered by 12th-generation Intel processors up to a Core i9-12900HX, meaning you get up to 16 cores and 24 threads, with clock speeds going up to 5GHz. The base TDP of the HX series processors is usually 55W, but MSI says they can use up to 150W in its new laptops, which is actually higher than the base TDP of Intel’s desktop K-series processors. Additionally, the laptops also come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (in the case of the gaming laptops), or Nvidia RTX A5500 in the Creator Pro 5500X. All the gaming laptops can feed up to 250W to the GPU and CPU combined, with up to 175W for the GPU alone using Dynamic Boost.

MSI Titan GT77

Starting with the most powerful of the bunch, there MSI Titan GT77 is a proper desktop replacement laptop, and it’s available with either an Intel Core i7-12800HX or Core i9-12900HX, paired with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti. Since they can use up to a whopping 250W of power, the GT77 Titan packs a powerful cooling system with a total of four fans and 7 heat pipes running across the laptop, plus six air exhausts to blow hot air away from the components. MSI is also using a phase-change thermal pad to improve thermal conductivity under heavy loads.

On top of that, the MSI GT77 Titan comes with a total of four RAM slots and four M.2 SSD slots, making it possible to expand up to a massive 128GB of DDR5 RAM and 32TB of storage. Not only that, but one of the SSD slots already has support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs, promising almost double the speeds of PCIe 4.0. This is one of the very first laptops to support PCIe 5.0 at all.

The display on the GT77 is a 17.3-inch display and it comes in Ultra HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for pushing the hardware inside the laptop. It also covers 100% of DCI-P3, so color reproduction should be very good. It also comes with a Full HD webcam.

As per usual with MSI, the keyboard on the GT77 Titan is designed in partnership with SteelSeries, and it’s using Cherry MX switches with per-key RGB lighting. Below that, the touchpad is now 60% larger than in the previous Titan. RGB is all over this laptop, including the MSI logo on the lid, and across the entire rear exhaust, making for a very eye-catching laptop. There are also a ton of ports here, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, mini DisplayPort, RJ45 Ethernet, a full-size SD card reader, and a combo audio jack. There’s even fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.

Keeping all of this running is a 99.9Whr battery, though this certainly isn’t meant to be a portable machine. All of this comes in a chassis that’s still under 23mm thick and weighs 6.82lbs, which is impressive but still not something you want to carry around everywhere.

THe MSI GT77 Titan starts at $3,199.99 with a Core i7-12800HX and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

MSI Raider GE77HX and GE67HX

MSI also introduced new HX versions of the GE77 and GE67 Raider laptops, making them even more powerful. Like the GT77 Titan, you can get these laptops with up to a Core i9-12900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and they’ll use up to 250W of power. The cooling system involves a phase-change thermal pad, plus seven heat pipes running across the laptop and two fans to blow air away from the components. Out of the box, it comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but you get two RAM slots and two PCIe 4 SSD slots for expansion.

In terms of the display, the smaller Raider GE67HX is actually a bit more interesting considering it comes with an OLED panel from Samsung. It’s a Quad HD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of DCI-P3, but being OLED is what makes it truly unique, and it also means you get very fast response times, ideal for gaming. The Raider GE77HX comes with a 17.3-inch IPS display and it comes in Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, plus it covers 100% of DCI-P3. Both models have a Full HD webcam, too.

Just like the standard Raider models, the keyboard uses per-key SteelSeries RGB backlighting and there’s also a large light bar running across the front of the laptop for some extra flair. For ports, you get one Thunderbolt 4, one standard USB-C, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, and a full-size SD card reader.

The MSI Raider GE67HX starts at $2,499 with a Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, while the GE77HX starts at $2,599.99 for a similar configuration.

MSI Vector GP76HX and GP66HX

Similar to the new Raider models, the Vector lineup is also being upgraded with the latest Intel HX series processors. It comes with the same CPU and GPU configuration, including the ability to use up to 250W of power with MSI OverBoost. It uses MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology to keep things running smoothly, and they have two RAM slots and two SSD slots for expansion.

The MSI Vector GP76HX comes with a 17.3-inch display that’s available in either Ultra HD with a 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD with a 240Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the GP66HX comes with a 15.6-inch panel, and it’s also a Quad HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Above the display, there’s a standard HD 720p camera.

The Vector laptops have a more subdued design, so you won’t see as much RGB aside from the per-key lighting on the keyboard. In terms of ports, there’s one Thunderbolt 4, one standard USB-C, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and RJ45 Ethernet.

MSI didn’t reveal pricing for the refreshed Vector lineup.

MSI CreatorPro X17

Finally, for creators, MSI also introduced the Creator Pro X17 laptop, which seems to be a tweaked version of the GT77 Titan more geared towards creators. This one is similarly powered by up to an Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU, but the GPU is from Nvidia’s creator-focused lineup, and you can go up to an RTX A5500. It uses a phase-change thermal pad and Cooler Boost Titan technology to keep the components cool. Like the GT77 Titan, it also comes with four DDR5 RAM slots so you can get up to 128GB, plus four M.2 SSD slots, including one with PCIe 5.0 speeds.

The display is another highlight of this laptop, being a 4K IPS panel with 100% coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, plus a Delta E<2. The panel is Calman Verified and it comes with a color calibration report from the factory so you can rest assured it’s ready for creative work.

Design-wise, the Creator Pro X17 is the exact same size and weight as the GT77 Titan, but it’s more subdued, so the only RGB lighting is on the keyboard. Otherwise, you still get the exact same ports, plus a fingerprint reader. One difference is that this model usesa 720p HD camera, but it has Windows Hello facial recognition, which is very welcome.

MSI also didn’t reveal pricing for this model.