MSI announces new PCs and peripherals and teases the Titan GT77 laptop

At this year’s Computex, MSI has teased the return of its top-of-the-line Titan GT series with the Titan GT77 laptop. This is a powerful desktop replacement, and the next iteration is going to be powered by Intel’s 12th-generation HX series processors, which were announced just a few weeks ago. MSI also revealed a wide range of new products, including desktop PCs, monitors, peripherals, and components.

None of the products were given a release date or pricing, but they should be launching over the next few months.

MSI Titan GT77

MSI’s Titan GT series hasn’t been refreshed in a few years, so there’s bound to be a leap in performance. The most recent models available right now were still using Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 series, so there are bound to be some big upgrades in tow.

However, MSI didn’t share a ton of details about the new Titan GT77 right now. The company is hosting an event called MSIology: Ahead of the Curve on June 7th to share more.

MAG Trident S 5M

Another new gaming PC MSI announced today was the MAG Trident S 5M desktop, but it’s not really what you might think of when you hear “gaming PC”. MSI says this PC is focused on cloud and mobile gaming, and it’s meant to sit next to your living room TV. It’s powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU supporting FidelityFX Super Resolution, so you should be able to run some games natively without needing discrete graphics. It’s also a very small 2.6-liter case, so it should fit neatly into any living space.

But the focus is on mobile and cloud gaming, and MSI expects you to use the MSI App Player emulator to play Android games, plus you get a 30-day subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so you can try cloud gaming, too. Despite its focus on the cloud, it still comes with two M.2 slots and one 2.5-inch drive bay for storage, so you can expand it to store plenty of games. It also has two DDR4 RAM slots supporting up to 64GB of RAM.

MSI Modern AM242/AM272 AiO PCs and MD272 monitor

Focusing more so on the productivity side of things, AMD also introduced a couple of new all-in-one PCs, the Modern AM242 and AM272. MSI didn’t say much about these new PCs other than that they have a built-in Full HD webcam and include an IPS panel for optimal viewing angles. They also come with MSI’s Cloud Center software, giving you private cloud storage to back up Android or iOS devices, as well as your PC.

If you only want a monitor, there’s also the MSI Modern MD272 monitor. Again, there aren’t a ton of details on this one, but it appears to be a 27-inch monitor. It supports USB Type-C connectivity with 65W of power delivery to your laptop, so it should be pretty convenient to connect and set up. It also includes 4-way adjustments (height, tilt, swivel, and pivot) and it uses a tool-free design so you can easily get it up and running.

New GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPUs

Moving towards PC components, MSI announced two new graphics cards based on Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship. The new models include the top-of-the-line MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G, which comes with MSI’s Tri Frozr 2S cooling system featuring Torx Fan 4.0, eight core pipes, airflow control fins, and a copper base plate.

For a slightly cheaper alternative, there’s the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio 24G, which uses the same die but a slightly different cooling system. It’s still a triple-fan card, but the it’s using MSI’s Tri Frozr 2 (not 2S) cooling system to keep things running smoothly.

Spatium M480 SSD

Another component MSI introduced today is the Spatium M480 PCIe 4.0 2TB SSD, which has an integrated heatsink. Being based on PCIe 4.0 means you get transfer speeds up to 7,000MB/s, and the heatsink helps the chip stay cool for longer so it can perform at the top of its capabilities. It seems to be designed to be used with the PlayStation 5, but you should be able to use it with any PC, as long as there’s space to accommodate the heatsink.

Vigor GK71 Sonic gaming keyboard

Turning to peripherals, MSI announced the new Vigot GK71 Sonic gaming keyboard. This keyboard uses MSI Linear Red mechanical switches developed with Khail, and the company says are the lightest linear mechanical switches in the world, requiring just 35g of force. The keyboard also features RGB lighting, built-in media controls, and it’s a full-size design.

RadiX AXE6000 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-band gaming router

Rounding out the lineup of new devices is the new RadiX AXE6000 gaming router featuring tri-band technology and multiple antennas. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, meaning one of the bands is the new 6GHz spectrum range, and it uses seven high-speed channels with minimal interference to ensure every device gets the best performance possible.

Again, release dates and pricing weren’t given for any of these products, but they should be launching over the next few weeks and months.