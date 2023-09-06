Key Takeaways MSI has taken responsibility for the "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" BSOD issue and has collaborated with Intel to identify the root cause.

The issue affects Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 processors on MSI's Intel 600 and 700 Series motherboards.

MSI has released BIOS updates for specific motherboards and will roll out more updates for other models in this week.

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft documented an issue affecting several Windows 10 and 11 customers who were reporting instances of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) with error messages of "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR". This problem was seemingly impacting MSI customers who had installed the optional preview Windows update in August 2023, but after conducting an initial investigation, Microsoft emphasized that it was not to blame for these BSODs. Now, MSI has taken ownership for the issue and rolled out BIOS updates for affected motherboards.

As spotted by Videocardz, MSI has published an update on its website where it says that it has collaborated with Intel to determine the root cause for the BSOD error. Together, the two companies have concluded that the issue impacted Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 processors running on MSI's Intel 600 and 700 Series motherboards. MSI has noted that the bug itself was due to a firmware setting in the Intel Hybrid Architecture, which got triggered after installing the following Windows updates:

Windows 11 22H2 (OS Build 2221.2215) - KB5029351

Windows 11 22H1 (OS Build 22000.2360) - KB5029332

Windows 10 22H2 (OS Build 19045.3393) - KB5029331

In order to resolve the issue on Intel's 13th-gen and newer processors, MSI has released BIOS updates for the following motherboards, you can use the respective hyperlinks to download them:

MSI also has a 2-minutes YouTube video that you can leverage to flash the latest BIOS updates on your motherboard:

That's not all though, MSI will release more BIOS updates for other 600 and 700 Series motherboard models this week too, so don't worry if you are running into the BSOD issue but don't see your hardware listed on MSI's support page yet.