Summary MSI unveils a lineup of powerful laptops at CES 2025 featuring the GeForce RTX 5090.

The laptops include models with Intel and AMD CPUs with high core counts, Thunderbolt 5 support, and up to 96GB of RAM.

Different models like Titan 18HX, Raider 18HX, and Vector A18 cater to various needs, from extreme gaming to AI processing.

It's been months of rumors and speculation, and we weren't even 100% sure if the GeForce RTX 5090 would arrive in CES 2025. However, the wait is over; we're now seeing a ton of 5090 devices being announced to the public during this year's big tech conference. MSI is by no means a slacker, as it has taken some time to break down all of its devices that it plans to release in the coming year, including a few that have the mighty 5090 powering their graphical heart.

MSI reveals its huge wave of mighty laptops

In a press release, MSI revealed the laptops it's planning to bring to the market in 2025. You'll notice that some of the more powerful models have an Intel CPU that ends in an "HX." This is a new strain of Arrow Lake CPU with 24 cores, an integrated NPU, and support for both Thunderbolt 5 and DDR5-6400 memory.

Now that that's out of the way, it's time to crack open some laptops. Ruling the roost is the aptly named Titan 18HX, boasting up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, an 18-inch screen, up to 96GB of RAM, and the powerful RTX 5090, keeping the graphical demands in check. It'll also be armed to the teeth with ports featuring two Thunderbolt 5s, three USB 3.2-As, an SD card port, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Next up is the Raider 18 HX. These come in two different flavors: you can either grab one with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or the newly-announced AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D. Whichever one you opt for, you get up to a 5090, an 18-inch screen, up to 96GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2-A ports, an SD card slot, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

If you need something mighty but perhaps not that mighty, the Vector A18 may just be the thing you need. It comes in two variants: the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX editions. Both of them go up to an RTX 5080 and feature an 18-inch screen, up to 96GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, and a smattering of USB ports.

If you're looking to process artificial intelligence models, the Stealth 18 AI and AI+ have you covered. The Intel version has the familiar Ultra 9 275HX, but the AMD one mixes things up with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. These can come with the beastly 5090 installed, up to 96GB of RAM, an 18-inch screen, an HDMI port, and either some Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Intel version or USB4-C ports on the AMD variant. There's also a 16-inch variant with the same Ryzen processor and 5090, but only up to 64GB of RAM.

Finally, we have the Crosshair 18HX AI and the Cyborg A17 AI. The Crosshair sees a return of the Ultra 9 275HX, with up to 96GB of RAM, an RTX 50 series GPU, an 18-inch screen, one Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI, and three USB 3.2-A ports. Meanwhile, the Cyborg sports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 260, a 17.3-inch screen, up to 96GB of RAM, an RTX 50 series GPU, two USB 3.2-C ports, two USB 3.2-A ports, and an HDMI port.

Phew—that's a ton of mighty laptops. MSI hasn't revealed when these laptops will be released or how much they will be, but it does seem there's something for every kind of high-end user. Whether you want raw gaming power or some AI processing on the side, MSI seems to check every box.