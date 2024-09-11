MSI Claw $499 $699 Save $200 If you want to get a powerful PC gaming handheld at a low price, you might want to look into the MSI Claw. The console features a 7-inch screen and is powered by an Intel Ultra processor. Best of all, it's now $200 off for a limited time. MSI Claw PC Gaming Handheld: Intel Ultra 5-135H, 7" FHD 120Hz Display, 16GB LPDDR5, 512TB NVMe SSD, MicroSD Card Reader, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11 Home: Black A1M-052US $499 at Amazon

If you're looking to play video games on the go, you really can't go wrong with a PC gaming handheld. These devices have been gaining a lot of momentum over the past few years, mainly because they are quite powerful, but also because of the versatility they bring by running Windows. Unlike other gaming consoles that rely on proprietary software, with Windows, you can have access to all your favorite game platforms and apps without any hiccups.

You pretty much just power on the device, and you're good to go — just like the Windows PC you'd have at home. Of course, these gaming handhelds don't come cheap, often costing quite a bit, but we're now seeing an excellent deal on the MSI Claw, knocking $200 off from Amazon for a limited time. The MSI Claw delivers when it comes to the experience, and it can now be yours for one of the lowest prices we've seen in months.

What's great about the MSI Claw?

This MSI Claw is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor that's paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. You get a respectable 7-inch 120Hz display and an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to play for hours. The device features hall effect joysticks and triggers to provide the precision you need, and also comes with a 53Whr battery that can provide hours of fun.

Of course, since this is a gaming machine, you get customizable RGB lighting, along with lots of connectivity like Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and Wi-Fi 7. As stated before, since this device runs Windows, you can install all compatible gaming services like Steam and Epic Games. And if you want to install other apps for Windows, that's also supported as well.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this PC gaming handheld for this price. Just be sure to get this deal while you can because the $200 discount won't be around forever.