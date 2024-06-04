Key Takeaways MSI may release a new Claw gaming handheld dubbed the Claw 8 AI+

It could feature a Lunar Lake CPU, 8-inch display, Thunderbolt 4 port, enhanced shoulder buttons, increased battery life, and a lighter power adapter

A Fallout edition of the console inspired by Bethesda's game series may also be in the works.

PC gaming handhelds have been all the rage over the past year, and while Valve's Steam Deck is still on top, competitors are trying to close the gap by delivering follow-up devices at a rapid pace. We've heard some rumors of new devices on the horizon, but Asus was the first to strike with its recently launched ROG Ally X, which is now already available for sale.

But it looks like MSI is readying a follow-up device of its own if a new leak is to be believed, this one packing a new processor, more battery life, and other improvements. As far as what it might be called, well, @momomo_us, who posted the news on social platform X, claims that it will be called the Claw 8 AI+.

Big name, big changes

If this news happens to be true, then this comes as a little bit of a surprise considering that MSI just recently announced its first gaming handheld in January. While the new name is certainly a mouthful, it looks like the company is at least looking to make some significant improvements over its current PC gaming handheld by utilizing Intel's new Lunar Lake CPU, an 8-inch display, and Thunderbolt 4 port.

In a follow-up post, the user also shared some more details about the product, stating that the upcoming device will also have some additional improvements as well, like enhanced shoulder buttons, increased battery, and lighter power adapter. Of course, if this does manage to come out, it will be going head-to-head with the recently released Asus ROG Ally X, which also packs some impressive changes of its own, with more RAM, improved battery, and better thermals.

In addition to the standard model, it looks like a collaborative model will also make its way to the public in the form of the Fallout edition. This console will take design cues from Bethesda's popular game series and looks to have a custom shell, along with a UI that borrows from the game's Pip-Boy wearable computing device. Of course, what's missing here is the price and release date. But with Computex in full swing, let's hope that MSI makes an announcement soon.