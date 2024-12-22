Your changes have been saved MSI Claw 8 AI+ The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is the latest Claw, featuring a big 8-inch display, a new Intel Core Ultra chip, lots of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and luxuries like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. If you're looking for a full-featured handheld, the Claw 8 AI+ is ready. Pros Powerful modern hardware 120Hz display AI tech Cons Expensive $900 at MSI

Video games have extended outside the home, whether on a gaming laptop or a tablet, and gaming handhelds have cornered that market as a result. But should you pick up a brand-new device like the MSI Claw 8 AI+, or should you stick with a familiar option like the Nintendo Switch OLED?

We're here to help with the ultimate MSI Claw 8 AI+ vs. Nintendo Switch OLED comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

MSI's Claw 8 AI+ is coming this January

You can pre-order a Claw right now for a cool $900, and it'll ship in January. If that price is a bit too eye-watering for you, you can save a little by opting for the smaller Claw 7 AI+ that retails for $800. But either way, the new Claws are certainly expensive, premium handhelds.

On the other hand, you can buy a Nintendo Switch OLED just about anywhere that sells tech. The OLED Switch will run you $350, and like the original Switch, it comes in a few different colorways, like the default white, a Mario red edition, and the classic red and blue.



MSI Claw 8 AI+ Nintendo Switch OLED Dimensions 11.7 x 4.9 x 0.94 inches 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches Weight 1.75 lbs 0.71lbs without Joy-Cons, 0.93lbs with Joy-Cons Chipset Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 4GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access 64GB Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4 Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 Display 8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 120Hz, IPS-Level Touchscreen 7-inch 1280x720 OLED display Ports 2 USB-C/Thunderbolt, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm jack USB-C Battery 6-Cell 80 Battery (Whr) 4310mAh Lithium ion battery

Design and display

OLED vs. IPS

Close

Although both of these machines are gaming handhelds, they're stylistically quite different. The Claw is a lot bigger and bulkier, which can be a downside, but on the other hand, more space can mean a more comfortable gaming experience. Both are stylish devices, but the Claw definitely feels sturdier and more premium than the Switch OLED, which makes sense at over twice the price.

As mentioned above, the weight and dimensions are very different. The Claw is longer, thicker, wider, and significantly heavier. The Switch OLED comes in at just 0.55-inches thick, 0.71lbs, and it only needs to house a 7-inch display compared to the 8-inch panel on the Claw. Since the Switch's Joy-Cons are detachable, it can get even smaller and lighter, while the Claw remains one single piece.

Comparing displays, the Switch sports a 7-inch OLED panel that runs at a 1280 x 720 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Claw has an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The specs are definitely better on the Claw, especially in the context of responsiveness, but IPS tech is no match for an OLED when it comes to contrast and blacks.

The Switch is thin and light, and it comes with an OLED display as well as a unique detachable design. However, it's hard to overlook how much more detailed and fluid the Claw can be with a more advanced display, not to mention that a larger device is a better fit in the hand than the Switch. Overall, the Claw edges ahead here, but some will definitely prefer the Switch.

Winner: MSI Claw 8 AI+

Hardware and performance

7 years of technological difference

The hardware inside the Nintendo Switch OLED is very much 2017-era handheld tech, whereas the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a 2024 device in every way. It's tough to compare the proprietary kit inside the Switch to the consumer-grade products inside the Claw, but suffice it to say the Intel Core Ultra 258V, 32GB of RAM, and Arc graphics MSI has brought to the table are many times more powerful.

It's hard to understate the gulf in power here. The Switch, for example, is roughly serving up PS3/Xbox 360 level image quality, but its internals are, as you'd expect, more capable than those inside machines from the mid-2000s. On the other hand, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is more than able to run fresh AAA releases you'd find on PS5/Xbox Series X without many compromises. Additionally, we should mention the advantages of Copilot+ support, the Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, Intel XeSS upscaling, and more on the Claw.

However, this comparison isn't just a question of power. The Switch might be the weaker machine, but it has an incredibly robust library of games, including countless exclusives you can't play anywhere else, unless you venture into the world of emulation.

Of course, since the Claw runs Windows, that means you'll have access to Steam's full library as well as the libraries of competitor launchers from Epic, Activision, Ubisoft, EA, and more. Technically, the Claw can run more games (including exclusives) than the Switch can, but this only matters if you want to play those games. If you're a big Nintendo fan, the Switch is the natural choice.

Yes, emulators like Ryujinx are inevitably going to be workable on the Claw, so with enough tweaking, you can probably play your favorite Switch games on the Claw. But many folks understandably won't want that hassle. Switch emulators still have a ways to go before they're as full-featured and performant as emulators for other Nintendo consoles.

Altogether, while there are undoubtedly reasons to pick up a Switch, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is simply in a class of its own in terms of hardware and performance.

Winner: MSI Claw 8 AI+

Battery life

Wait for our review for the final word

We'll need to do our own testing on the MSI Claw 8 AI+ to get a sense of its battery life, but there are definitely some takeaways to keep in mind already.

Nintendo estimates you'll get anywhere from 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life on the Switch OLED, depending on what you're playing as well as your settings. With a modern handheld like the Claw, you'll be lucky to get a few hours of battery life when doing something intensive. Such is the cost of more powerful and more power-hungry hardware. Of course, stay tuned for our review of the new Claw, but we'd wager the Switch will win here.

Winner: Nintendo Switch OLED

Overall winner: MSI Claw 8 AI+

An ocean of difference in terms of power

At the end of the day, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is just far more advanced and far more powerful than the Switch OLED, even if the Switch is thinner, lighter, and has the OLED display. As a result, it's our overall recommendation, but that doesn't mean it's right for everyone.

For one, the Switch OLED is a fraction of the price of a Claw 8 AI+, so it's great on a budget. Plus, the Switch is, as you'd expect, ideal for Nintendo games. So, if you just want to play through all the Switch exclusives, it's hard to call it anything but a good pick.