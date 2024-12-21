Your changes have been saved MSI Claw 8 AI+ The MSI Claw 8 AI+ isn't just the brand's newest Claw, it's also the largest, featuring a meaty 8-inch display. On top of that, you get a powerful Intel Core Ultra chip, tons of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage alongside luxuries like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Pros New Intel chip Lots of RAM Sleek design Cons Expensive $900 at MSI

Your changes have been saved Asus ROG Ally X The upgraded Ally X sports a new chassis, faster memory, more storage, and a bigger battery alongside joystick improvements. Of course, you also get a 1080p 120Hz display with FreeSync support. This is a seriously premium handheld worth consideration. Pros Top-notch performance Great compatibility Impressive battery life Cons Expensive Not as much RAM as the Claw $800 at Best Buy $800 at Asus



If you're looking to game on the go, you can pick up a gaming laptop or a nice tablet, but in 2024, a gaming handheld is the popular choice. That said, should you go for MSI's latest handheld, the Claw 8 AI+, or should you stick with something a little more familiar, like the ROG Ally X?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate MSI Claw 8 AI+ vs. ROG Ally X comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

MSI's Claw is coming this January

You can pre-order an MSI Claw 8 AI+ right now, and it'll get into your hands in January. It will cost you a pretty penny at $900, and there aren't multiple models to choose between. If you're looking for something cheaper, the Claw 7 AI+ is $100 cheaper.

The ROG Ally X is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and it'll cost you $800. Like the Claw, there aren't multiple models of the Ally X. If you want a cheaper Ally, the original has both the Z1 Extreme and the Z1 for you to take a look at. Whatever you end up with, these are premium devices.



MSI Claw 8 AI+ Asus ROG Ally X Dimensions 11.7 x 4.9 x 0.94 inches 11.02 x 4.37 x 1.45 inches (280mm x 111mm x 36.9mm) Weight 1.75 lbs 1.49 pounds (678 grams) Chipset Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (8 cores/16 threads, up to 5.10 GHz boost) RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 24GB LPDDR5 7500 MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe G4x4 SSD Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4 Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2 Display 8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 120Hz, IPS-Level Touchscreen 7-inch 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen, 120 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Graphics Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU AMD RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics Ports 2 USB-C/Thunderbolt, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm jack 1x USB-C (with DisplayPort 1.4), 1x USB4, 3.5mm audio combo jack, microSD card reader Battery 6-Cell 80 Battery (Whr) 80Wh

Design and display

Similar display, similar look

Close

Big picture, the design of these two handhelds is similar, down to even the positioning of buttons, joysticks, and D-pads. The coloring is different, and there are some minor differences in terms of flourishes and accents, but both look and feel like similarly premium gaming handhelds.

The Claw is slightly longer and wider than the Ally X, but it's also significantly thinner at 0.94-inches vs. 1.45-inches. On the other hand, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is heavier than the ROG Ally X by around a quarter of a pound. These differences are noticeable, but they aren't stark.

Display-wise, these machines are a good match. The Claw has an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 120Hz IPS display, while the Ally X has a 7-inch 1920 x 1080 120Hz IPS display. The Claw 8 AI+'s screen is slightly bigger, and thus has a slightly higher resolution, but otherwise, the differences are minor.

It's very close here, but thanks to a slimmer construction and a larger display, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ just barely edges out the ROG Ally X. That said, the ROG Ally X is very nearly just as good.

Winner: MSI Claw 8 AI+

Related Asus ROG Ally X review: Top-notch hardware dragged down by Windows The ROG Ally X’s hardware should make it dwarf the Steam Deck, but once again, Windows is a huge asterisk.

Hardware and performance

Another Intel vs. AMD showdown

The biggest difference here comes down to an Intel chip on the Claw and an AMD chip on the Ally X.

Aside from that, the Claw 8 AI+ features 32GB of RAM as compared to the 24GB on the ROG Ally X. The Claw also has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 vs. the Ally's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. If you're looking for AI tech, the Claw packs in Copilot+ support, too, whereas the Ally X doesn't.

Comparing chips, the Claw 8 AI+ has an Intel 258V and Arc graphics, and the Ally X has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and RDNA 3 graphics. According to MSI, the Claw 8 AI+ has "113% higher peak FPS and an average 20% higher FPS under identical power conditions" as compared to competitors.

The Claw also comes with Intel's XeSS upscaling tech; meanwhile, the Ally X can use AMD's FSR upscaling solution in supported games. We'll have to get our hands on the Claw to get the full picture on its performance, but benchmarks suggest the 258V will outperform the Z1 Extreme.

So, thanks to more RAM, updated wireless connectivity, Copilot+ support, and what's shaping up to be better performance, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is superior when it comes hardware.

Winner: MSI Claw 8 AI+

Battery life

No poor performers here

We'll need to test the Claw 8 AI+, but we expect solid performance from both.

Considering both machines have 80 Whr batteries and come with similarly-sized displays with similar resolutions and refresh rates, battery life will likely be similar, and that's no bad thing. We were impressed by the Ally X, which lasts around three hours when doing intensive gaming.

Naturally, your mileage will vary on both of these handhelds depending on what your settings are and what you're playing. For now, though, the specs of these machines make this category a draw.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: MSI Claw 8 AI+

A very close call

Overall, with a slimmer construction, larger display, tons of performance potential, more RAM, newer wireless tech, and Copilot+ support, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ edges out the ROG Ally X, especially considering how similar they are in price. However, that doesn't make the Ally X a bad buy.

The ROG Ally X is still the cheaper machine, and its performance is still impressive today, while the Claw 8 AI+ is still a relative unknown since it launches in the new year. If you prefer to save some cash and want something tried-and-true, the Ally X is a premium, powerful gaming handheld worth your consideration.