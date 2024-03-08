Key Takeaways MSI Claw challenges Steam Deck dominance with portable gaming PCs starting at $699.

Competitors entering the market force Valve to up its game; Nvidia is rumored to join.

MSI Claw models offer varying processors and SSD sizes, Windows 11 OS, and a sleek black design.

If you haven't gotten into portable gaming yet, there are plenty of avenues you can take. The all-powerful Steam Deck no longer dominates the market; now, the competition is providing its own models, ranging from budget devices to high-end powerhouses. The MSI Claw is the newest entry in the portable gaming PC market, and you can snag your own starting at $699.

The MSI Claw digs a talon into the portable gaming market

Image Credit: MSI

You can now grab your own model on the official MSI store page. The cheapest model weighs in at $699, and will net you an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H 1.2 - 4.6 GHz processor with a 512GB SSD. If you shell out a little more for the $749 model, you can bump up the processor to an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H 1.4 - 4.8 GHz. And if you pay for the priciest model, you can the upgraded processor and a 1TB SSD for $799.

The rest of the hardware is the same across every model. You get Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and a 7-inch 1920x1080 FHD touchscreen, running on Windows 11. There are no colors outside of the stock black option, but it does look sleek. At the time of writing, only the $699 model can be bought immediately; you'll have to wait until March 12, 2024 to buy the other two models

The Steam Deck gets its competition

No matter how you feel about the Steam Deck, one thing remains true; it has gotten a ton of competition over the years, with rival models entering the halls of the best gaming handhelds. PC manufacturers around the world are pitching in their ideas on how to create the best portable gaming PC, and rumor has it that Nvidia is eyeing up the market itself. And with a Steam Deck 2 nowhere to be seen, Valve is going to have to step up its game if it wants to stay relevant.