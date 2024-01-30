Key Takeaways The MSI Claw gaming handheld, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor, is generating significant anticipation due to its power and visually pleasing capabilities with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Pricing details have been revealed on the official MSI website, starting at $699.99 for the base model (Claw A1M-052US) and going up to $799.99 for the top-tier model (Claw A1M-050US) with 1TB of storage.

All three variants of the MSI Claw feature a 7-inch display, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, Intel Arc graphics, Windows 11, lightweight design, long battery life, and strong connectivity options.

The anticipation for the MSI Claw gaming handheld has grown exponentially in recent weeks, and for good reason. The device — which will feature an Intel Core Ultra processor — is expected to be a powerhouse when it drops, and not just because of its chip. The MSI Claw will have a display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, meaning it will be just as visually pleasing as it is powerful. Now, pricing details have emerged on the official MSI website, giving gamers a better idea of what they can expect to spend if they want to get their hands on a Claw.

As noted on the MSI site, the Claw will begin at $699.99 (Claw A1M-052US) and go up from there. The base model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, while the next step up — the Claw A1M-051US — comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip for a bit more at $749.99. Both of these models come with 512GB of storage. If you’re willing to pay for the top-tier MSI Claw (Claw A1M-050US), $799.99 will get you the same Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, but you’ll reap the benefits that come with 1TB of storage.

Across the board, all three variants will have a 7-inch display with a VRR of up to 120Hz for smooth, tear-free gaming. They also have 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, Intel Arc graphics, and Windows 11 as the base operating system. The MSI Claw comes in at less than two pounds, and it has a 6-cell 53 battery with a 65W power adapter. With Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 support, you’ll never face connectivity woes with the MSI Claw. For the time being, there is no official launch date for the gaming handheld. However, the MSI website indicates that all variations of the Claw are already sold out — which isn’t a big surprise, given the hype and its features.