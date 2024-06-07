Key Takeaways MSI has plans to upgrade the original Claw with Intel's Lunar Lake.

Despite this, there aren't any details about when it will be released or how much it will cost.

The brand's next handheld will be the Claw 8 AI+, launching sometime this year.

The PC gaming handheld space has grown quite a bit since Valve first introduced the world to its Steam Deck console just a couple of years ago. With that growth, we've not only seen better developer support, but we've also seen a dramatic influx of new devices from big names like Lenovo, Asus, MSI, and more.

Despite these companies having long histories with computing products, they've all managed to struggle to deliver success with their first gaming handheld devices. But that doesn't mean past mistakes can't be fixed if the company is up for it. And while Asus recently released its ROG Ally X, it looks like MSI could have an improved version of the Claw waiting in the wings.

The news was picked up by VideoCardz from a PCWorld interview held during Computex, with the latter outlet interviewing Cliff Chun, who is the System Product Management Director at MSI. During the interview, Chun shared that the original Claw would get a surprising update, with an upgrade to Intel's Lunar Lake. Unfortunately, there wasn't much information beyond that one line in the interview, but it's interesting to see MSI make such changes in such a short amount of time.

Chun has been a part of the Claw project since inception and while he thinks that the company hit the mark with its first device, he did admit that there's definitely a learning curve when it comes to something new. Of course, the immediate focus right now lands on the Claw 8 AI+.

And while MSI made a lot of noise during Computex with its latest device, there still isn't a solid release date or price for the console. As far as commitment goes, it doesn't look like MSI is going to throw in the towel any time soon, as Chun stated that MSI already has an internal road map that spans two years for its Claw products.

While the Claw wasn't a huge success out of the gate, as it was plagued with early software and performance issues, the brand has made efforts to improve the experience by issuing updates. Hopefully, the brand has learned from its past mistakes and will make good with the Claw 8 AI+, and deliver the experience people were hoping for with the original. Because one thing's for certain, there's going to be a lot of heavy competition.