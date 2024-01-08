Key Takeaways MSI has unveiled their first PC gaming handheld called Claw, powered by Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs.

MSI's traditional gaming laptop lineup includes Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio, powered by 14th-gen Intel CPUs.

There are also several other affordable gaming laptops in the lineup.

While MSI might be known for its gaming laptops, the company offered something different at CES 2024. Indeed, the leaks and the rumors were true, and MSI has officially taken the wraps off Claw, their first PC gaming handheld. It's different from the others on the market since Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs power it, and it sure does look pretty powerful.

That is just one device, though, as also revealed are MSI's traditional laptops, like the Cyborg 14, the Raider 18 HX, and the Sealth 18 AI Studio, some of which are powered by Intel's new 14th-generation Intel CPUs. Regardless of which one you have on your wishlist, or have the most interest in, we have all the details right here for you.

Claw gaming handheld

Though it leaked ahead of CES 2024, and you probably already know the specs on it, the highlight of the MSI 2024 lineup is the Claw. This handheld was developed in collaboration with Intel, and sports Core Ultra CPUs under the hood. It also sports a 7-inch FHD resolution display that can hit a 120 Hz refresh rate. There are a few things under the hood that make this handheld run smooth, too. It's backed by 16GB of RAM, and Intel's XeSS technology, and has MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow, to ensure optimal cooling. The device has a 53Whr battery, and sports MSI App Player, which means you can access Android mobile games. You should also be aware that the triggers are Hall Effect, too, for added precision. Joysticks have RGB, and so do the face XYAB buttons. Finally, since this has an Intel CPU under the hood, there's also a Thunderbolt 4 port. Full specs can be seen below, but there's no word from MSI yet on pricing or availability.

Specification Detail Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Memory 16GB LPDDR5, Dual Channel Display 7-inch FHD 1920x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Storage 1x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD Sensors 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor Communication Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750

Bluetooth 5.4 Audio 2x 2W Speakers Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4

1x microSD Card Reader

1x Audio Combo Jack

1x Power Button with fingerprint sensor Battery 6-cell Li-Polymer 53Whr Dimensions 194x117x21.2 mm Weight 675 grams

Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio

Topping the traditional MSI gaming laptop lineup will be a few 18-inch devices. There's the MSI Titan 18HX, which sports an all-new design, and the Raider 18HX. These laptops all come with 14th-generation Intel Core i9 HX CPUs, and up to RTX 40 series CPUs.

The Titan 18HX can push out an instant 270W of power, too, and the Raider 18HX has a total of 250W of power. These laptops all come with 18-inch displays. If you're wondering more about the specifics of the design, the Titan 18HX comes with the world's first RGB Haptic Touchpad and a newly improved Cherry Switch Mechanical keyboard. Raider 18HX, meanwhile, has a new 3D stand to improve cooling and airflow.

Stealth 18 AI Studio sports different specs since it has Core ultra CPUs, and is one of the lightest 18-inch laptops, at 2.79 KG. It also has the world's first 18-inch 4K 120Hz mini LED display.

Specification Titan 18 HX Raider 18 HX Stealth AI 18 Studio Processor Up to 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX Processor Up to 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor Memory 4x DDR5 (Max 128GB) 4x DDR5 (Max 128GB) DDR5-5600, 2 slots (Max 64GB) Display 18-inch, UHD+ 3840x2400, 120Hz , 100% DCI-P3 , Mini LED Display (VESA Display HDR 1000 certified) 18-inch, QHD+ 2560x1600, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3 18-inch, UHD+ 3840x2400, 120Hz , 100% DCI-P3 , Mini LED Display (VESA Display HDR 1000 certified) Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (150W+25W)

Supports MSI OverBoost Ultra Technology up to 270W (CPU 95W + GPU 175W ) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (150W+25W)

Supports MSI OverBoost Ultra Technology up to 250W (CPU 75W + GPU 175W) Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (115W+25W)

Total power up to 185W (CPU 45W + GPU 140W ) Storage 1x PCIe Gen5x4 SSD + 2x PCIe Gen4x4 SSD (Up to 3TB) 1x PCIe Gen5x4 + 1x PCIe Gen4x4 SSD (Up to 2TB) 2x PCIe Gen4x4 SSD (Up to 2TB) Communication Killer E3100G LAN (Up to 2.5G) + Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 Killer E3000 LAN (Up to 2.5G) + Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 Killer E3100G LAN (Up to 2.5G) + Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 w/ Bluetooth 5.4 Audio 2x 2W Woofer + 4 x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Nahimic 2x 2W Woofer + 4 x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Nahimic 4x 2W Woofer + 2 x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Nahimic Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (1 x PD3.1),

3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x Full size SD card (UHS-III), 1x Audio combo jack,

1x Kensington Lock,

1x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz),

1 x DC jack, 1x RJ45 2x Thunderbolt 4 (1 x PD3.1),

3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2

1x Full size SD card (UHS-III),

1x Audio combo jack,

1x Kensington Lock 1 x DC jack,

1x RJ45,

1x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) 1x Thunderbolt 4 (supports PD 3.1 140W PD charging , DP 2.1),

1x Type-C USB3.2 Gen2 (w/DP),

1x HDMI 2.1

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,

1x RJ45,

1x Audio combo jack,

1 x SD Card Slot, Kensington lock Battery 99.9Whr Battery 99.9Whr Battery 99Whr Battery Dimensions 404 x 307 x 23~ 32 mm 404 x 307 x 23~32 mm 399.9 x 289.7 x 19.9~23.99mm Weight 3.6Kg 3.6kg 2.9Kg

If you're wondering about prices, the Titan 18 HX will start at a whopping $5,000 at Micro Center, other channels might have it for $5,400. On the Raider, there's a $2,400 starting price. Stealth 18 AI Studio will be $3,300 at Best Buy.

Cyborg 14

Another cool device in MSI's lineup is the new Cyborg 14. This 14-inch gaming laptop sports an all-translucent look, just like an old-school Game Boy. It is also pretty portable since it weighs 1.6kg. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, with a FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an older 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, but that's backed by Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics. This device will be sold at Best Buy, starting at $1,099.

Specification Detail Processor Intel Core i7-13260H Memory Max 64GB DDR5 Display 14-inch, 16:10, FHD+, 144hz refresh rate Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 2050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 (1x SSD slots) Communication Intel Killer Wi-Fi 5E

Bluetooth 5.3

GB LAN Audio 2x 2W Speakers Ports 1 x Type C USB 3.2 Gen2 + DP1.4.

2 x Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1,

1 x RJ45 (Rear)

1 x HDMI 2.1 ( 4K@60Hz ),

1 x Audio Combo Jack, Battery 6-cell Li-Polymer 53Whr Dimensions 314.7 x 233.5 x 18.6~22.3mm Weight 1.6 kg

There are another few mainstream devices, too. Including the Sword 16/17 HX, and the Cyborg 15 AI. There's also the Thin 15. MSI hasn't shared pricing on these devices yet.

Other devices

Capping out MSI's lineup will be a few other devices. On the gaming front, there's the new Vector 16/17 HX, Crosshair 16/17 HX, and Pulse 16/17. These are getting a bump in CPU power to the 14th-generation HX CPUs, along with a new design. The Crosshair and Pulse laptops are getting the biggest design changes with a new 24-zone RGB keyboard. Crosshair has a spacecraft pattern, and Pulse has a magnetic pulse pattern. As for the company's Content Creation laptops, the Creator Series has the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator 16 AI Studio, Creator M14,and Creator M16 HX. Creator X17 HX brings a new vapor chamber cooler thermal design, and Creator 16 AI Studio has a new OLED display.