Prime Day is in full swing, which means we're getting deeply discounted deals on our favorite tech, such as laptops, CPUs, TVs, PC accessories, and more. Fans of PC gaming handhelds are in luck, with the MSI Claw slashing prices down to the lowest level ever. With powerful Intel Ultra processors, Thunderbolt 4, and Hall effect thumbsticks, the MSI Claw is an excellent Windows handheld console.

The Intel Ultra 7-155H-powered version of the gaming handheld is now only $599, making it the best time to buy the only mainstream handheld powered by Intel chips. That's a 20% discount on the original price, and this level of discount won't last for long. If you like the look of the MSI Claw, this is the best time to pick one up.

What's great about the MSI Claw PC gaming handheld?

This particular MSI Claw model is the more powerful of the two, with the Intel Ultra 7-155H inside. That mobile processor has 8 E-cores (boost of 3.8GHz), two low-power E-cores (boost 2.5GHz), and 6 P-cores (boost of 4.8Ghz), and an onboard NPU for AI tasks. That's paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 and a 512GB SSD. With onboard Arc graphics, it's capable of XeSS upscaling, so you can run games at lower resolutions for high FPS and still get a playable picture.

The 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) resolution screen has a 120Hz max refresh rate and supports a variable refresh rate for smooth, tear-free gaming at any frame rate. And with a 6-cell 53wH battery and 65W power adapter, it'll last for hours and then charge back up again quickly. MSI also added Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 to this gaming handheld, so you've got future-proof wireless connectivity options.

Of course, any gaming console is only as good as the number of games it can play. Which is many, in this case, as it runs Windows 11, so it has access to every major gaming launcher. And at 1.49 pounds of weight, it'll be comfortable for long gaming sessions. So if you want to get gaming on something a little different, now's the time to pick up the MSI Claw, before this stellar deal goes away.